CBP Seizes Counterfeit Products Valued at Over Half a Million Dollars

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Rochester port of entry seized a variety of designer items for bearing counterfeit trademarks, to include beauty products and dietary supplements.

During the month of June, CBP officers at the Port of Rochester inspected several shipments that contained multiple “designer” handbags, wallets, clothing, watches, and sneakers. In addition, several cosmetics, beauty supplies and dietary supplements were also discovered. After a thorough examination of the merchandise, all the items were determined not to be authentic and were seized for bearing counterfeit trademarks. The beauty supplies and dietary supplements were also in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. These items in particular could pose a serious health threat to potential consumers. Had these items been genuine, the total Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) value would be approximately $575,000.00.

Counterfeit footwear seized by CBP personnel at the Rochester Port of Entry

“Our CBP officers diligently work to protect honest and hardworking legitimate businesses by targeting and intercepting these fraudulent items,” said Rochester Port Director Ronald Menz. “We continue to protect our community and the consumer from these unregulated counterfeit items that could potentially cause severe health issues.”

CBP has the authority to detain, seize, forfeit, and ultimately destroy imported merchandise if it bears an infringing trademark or copyright that has been registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office or the United States Copyright Office and has subsequently been recorded with CBP through the e-Recordation program. https://iprr.cbp.gov/s/. Other violations can include misclassification of merchandise, false country-of-origin markings, health and safety issues, and valuation issues.

Trade in counterfeit and pirated goods threatens America’s innovation economy, the competitiveness of our businesses, the livelihoods of U.S. workers, and, in some cases, national security and the health and safety of consumers. It is also against the law to import counterfeit or pirated merchandise and individual consumers may be liable for a fine even if they did not intend to import counterfeit or pirated merchandise.

If you have information about counterfeit merchandise being illegally imported into the U.S., CBP encourages you to submit an E-Allegation. The E-Allegation reporting tool provides a means for the public to anonymously report to CBP any suspected violations of trade laws or regulations related to the importation of goods into the U.S.

CBP has established an educational initiative to raise consumer awareness about the consequences and dangers that can be associated with the purchase of counterfeit and pirated goods. Information about the Truth Behind Counterfeits campaign can be found at The Truth Behind Counterfeits | U.S. Customs and Border Protection (cbp.gov)

