Magnolia Network's Barnwood Builders Returns for Exciting New Season
Woodland Home Marketplace specializes in the sale of reclaimed wood, offering custom furniture, accent walls, and more.
Ryan Woodland of Woodland Home Marketplace draws inspiration from 18th season of Magnolia Network's Barnwood BuildersEATON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Released on January 4, Barnwood Builders’ first episode of the 18th season continues to captivate audiences with its celebration of craftsmanship, creativity, and the art of reclaiming history through wood.
"Rediscovering American Heritage Through Woodworking"
Barnwood Builders follows a team of skilled craftsmen as they rescue centuries-old barns and cabins, repurposing their antique wood into stunning contemporary structures. The upcoming season promises even more awe-inspiring transformations, heartfelt stories, and the unparalleled joy of witnessing history preserved.
Ryan Woodland, owner of Woodland Home Marketplace, draws inspiration from such a captivating show. In his own way, Ryan collects reclaimed wood, each product with its own unique story.
Reclaiming wood involves salvaging and repurposing timber from old structures like barns, warehouses, and factories that are no longer in use. This process not only preserves the natural beauty and character of aged wood but also promotes sustainability by reducing the demand for new lumber. Reclaimed wood often showcases unique textures, colors, and histories, making each piece a testament to craftsmanship and environmental responsibility.
In his showroom located in Eaton, Colorado, you can find a wide variety of beams, hand-hewn timbers, and historic barnwood, with new shipments weekly. Each beam has been beautifully aged and then shaped by hand into a sturdy timber or beam to showcase its character and unique features.
"Woodland Home Marketplace makes it a priority to showcase the artistry of woodworking but also honor the rich heritage embedded in each piece of reclaimed wood,” says owner, Ryan Woodland.
About Woodland Home Marketplace:
Woodland Home Marketplace is a premier supplier specializing in the sale of reclaimed wood, offering a diverse range of high-quality materials sourced from historic structures across the country. Committed to sustainability and craftsmanship, Woodland Home Marketplace provides unique and eco-friendly solutions for interior design, furniture crafting, and architectural projects. With a dedication to preserving the natural beauty and historical significance of reclaimed wood, the company caters to homeowners, designers, and builders seeking distinctive materials that enhance both aesthetic appeal and environmental stewardship.
