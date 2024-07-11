Submit Release
Growcock elected as chief judge of Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District


11 July 2024


SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The judges of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, elected Jennifer R. Growcock as chief judge effective July 1, 2024.


The chief judge serves as chief administrative officer of the court. As part of her duties, Growcock will chair the 31st Circuit Judicial Commission. This commission is responsible for selecting three-person panels for consideration by the governor when judicial vacancies occur in the circuit, as a part of the Missouri Nonpartisan Court Plan.


Prior to her appointment to the Missouri Court of Appeals in 2021, Growcock served as circuit judge of the 38th Circuit (Christian County) from 2016 to 2021.




Contact: Craig Street, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District

(417) 895-6811


