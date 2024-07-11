Chuwi Hi10 Max Makes it Debute: Elevating Mobile Computing with 3K Display and Windows 11
EINPresswire.com/ -- Chuwi, a leading innovator in global technology, today announced the launch of its latest product, the Hi10 Max. We’re proud to introduce our first Windows tablet featuring a stunning 3K IPS display paired with a powerful Intel N100 chip. This combination offers our users an outstanding level of visual quality and performance in a versatile 2-in-1 device.
The Hi10 Max is designed to meet the advanced needs of modern professionals and tech enthusiasts equally. With its sleek 9mm profile and lightweight 780g body, the device offers striking portability without compromising on performance or functionality.
Key Features of Chuwi Hi10 Max
Display: A 12.96-inch 3K (2880x1920) IPS display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, ensuring exceptional visual clarity and durability.
Performance: Powered by the 12-Gen Intel Alder Lake-N100 processor, offering upto 45% improved performance for everyday tasks.
Memory and Storage: 12Gb LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD for efficient multitasking and ample storage.
Operating system: Pre-installed with Windows 11, providing the latest features and security enhancements.
Connectivity: Equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for high-speed wireless connections.
Versatility: Compatible with a detachable magnetic keyboard folio and Hipen H7/ H8 stylus (both sold separately) for enhanced productivity.
Camera: Dua camera setup with a 5MP and an 8MP autofocus rear camera.
Battery Life: Optimized power management offering upto 5 hours of use on a single charge.
Specifications
CPU: Intel N100
GPU: 12 Gen Intel UHD Graphics
Display Text: IPS, Up to 60HZ, touch and pen support
Display (Size, Resolution): 12.96 inc, 3K (2880 X 1920), 3:2
RAM: 12GB LPDDR5 4000MHz
Storage: 512GB SSD
Ports: 2x Full-featured Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, Micro HDMI, 3.5mm Audio Jack
Operating System: Windows 11
Webcam: 8MP AF Rear Camera + 5MP Front Camera
Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
Form Factor: Tablet (2-in-1)
Battery: 36.48 Wh (7.6V/4800mAh)
Size: 287.4 x 208.5 x 9 mm
Weight: 780g (Tablet), 280g (Kickstand)
The Chuwi Hi10 Max will be available for purchase through the Chuwi’s official store. Pricing details will be announced soon.
About CHUWI: Founded in 2004, CHUWI is a global technology brand dedicated to providing innovative, high-quality electronic products at competitive prices. The company's mission is to make advanced technology accessible to all consumers, adhering to the philosophy of "Smart Technology, Smart Life." CHUWI continues to push the boundaries of innovation, delivering unprecedented digital experiences to users worldwide.
For more information about CHUWI and its products, please visit: www.chuwi.com.
