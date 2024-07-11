Netgate Announces TNSR Software Version 24.06 Release
We are proud of the enhancements provided by this release and look forward to fulfilling the routing and VPN aggregation needs of our customers.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netgate®, a leader in secure networking solutions, today announced that TNSR® software version 24.06-RELEASE is now available. This is a regularly scheduled release of TNSR software that includes new features, upgrades, and bug fixes.
"We are proud of the enhancements provided by this release and look forward to fulfilling the routing and VPN aggregation needs of our customers,” said Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO.
Overview of TNSR Software
Netgate TNSR is a high-speed (exceeding 100 Gbps) virtual router and VPN aggregator. Businesses can deploy TNSR as a Netgate hardware appliance, bare metal installation, or a Network Virtual Appliance on Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.
TNSR software leverages several open-source projects and Netgate value-added software. Netgate integrates these technologies into an enterprise-grade turnkey software solution complimented by Netgate-assured testing, release packaging, and customer support.
New Features and Enhancements
▪️ TNSR ARM64 image for AWS & Azure: The new ARM64 image of TNSR can lower AWS and Azure infrastructure costs. The 24.06 release of TNSR now has a Graviton and Ampere Altra option. Customers can look for new TNSR listings in the AWS and Azure Marketplaces that are m7g (Graviton) and Dpsv5 (Ampere Altra) specific.
▪️ Multiple Remote Access VPNs: TNSR can now support clients connecting via IPsec over IPv4 and IPv6 utilizing different authentication methods or encryption/integrity algorithms on different VPNs. Administrators can segregate different user groups to separate VPNs for access control and isolation.
▪️ RADIUS Assignment of Client Virtual IP Addresses: With EAP-RADIUS authentication enabled, specified client virtual IP addresses can now be assigned to users, providing another layer of granularity for administrators to control access to resources. The RADIUS server can assign a client connecting to a remote access IPsec VPN an IP address based on their user group, allowing for ACL configurations that can restrict access to resources based on a user’s role.
▪️ Multiple Remote Access VPN Client Connections for a Single User: A single user can now establish multiple remote access VPN connections to TNSR, allowing simultaneous connectivity from multiple mobile devices.
▪️ CLI Improvements include adding interface average throughput statistics (last 5-minute pps/bps) and rolling counters which display near real-time updates for an interface. A ‘show interface vrrp’ command is now available to provide a simultaneous view of VRRP for IPv4 and IPv6. A ‘show ipsec tunnel brief’ command is now available to display a table of connected IPsec tunnels which can be particularly useful for managing remote access IPsec VPNs.
▪️ Logging Enhancements: TNSR's improved logging allows system data to be retrieved using both the RESTCONF API and CLI. Results can be filtered by category, service type, and date/time range. VPP logging now defaults to SYSLOG. TNSR logs can now be forwarded to remote logging hosts such as Splunk®.
▪️ Core Technology Upgrades: As a commitment to continual improvement and efficiency, Netgate has upgraded essential elements of the TNSR Software Stack. The upgrades include VPP to stable/2402 (DPDK 23.11), Clixon/CLIgen to version 7.0.0, strongSwan to version 5.9.14, and Kea to version 2.4.1.
The full list of new features and bug fixes are in the Release Notes.
To learn more about TNSR software, go to netgate.com. For additional information or questions, contact Netgate at +1(512) 646-4100 or sales@netgate.com.
About Netgate
Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government, and educational institutions around the world. Netgate is the only provider of pfSense® products, which include pfSense Plus and pfSense Community Edition software - the world’s leading open-source firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR extends the company’s open-source leadership and expertise into high-performance secure networking – capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.
