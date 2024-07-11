Resurfacing Projects in Lower Hudson Valley Begin

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that work has begun on infrastructure projects in the lower Hudson Valley that will promote resiliency along key corridors in Westchester County. The resurfacing projects include a $17 million project along State Route 100, also known as Central Avenue, and a $16 million project along State Route 9A, also known as the Briarcliff-Peekskill Parkway. These projects will improve roadway conditions and create a more efficient transportation network for area communities along these north-south roadways.

“Investing in and transforming infrastructure is a focus for my administration, and these projects in Westchester County exemplify this commitment,” Governor Hochul said. “This is not just an investment to repave roadways, but an investment in our communities — enhancing public safety while improving mobility and the travel experience for the people who utilize these corridors.”

The projects include a 4.5-mile section of State Route 100 from Underhill Avenue in the City of Yonkers to the City of White Plains line, and a 7.1-mile project to resurface State Route 9A from State Route 133 in the Town of Ossining to Maiden Lane in the Town of Cortlandt. These projects will boost safety and mobility for roadway users while supporting statewide sustainability efforts and furthering the long-term durability of New York's infrastructure.

These projects will consist of milling the existing pavement and resurfacing the existing pavement with a warm-mix fiber-reinforced asphalt overlay that’s longer-lasting, more durable and will minimize cracking. Grooved inlaid striping with reflective epoxy paint will also be added to increase the visibility of pavement markings during storms. These projects have been designed to minimize impacts to the travelling public with all work being conducted during nighttime hours with single lane closures during paving operations. Additionally, traffic signals will be upgraded, drainage improvements will be included in the project, and curb ramps, where present, will be made compliant with current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) guidance.

The northbound portion of State Route 100 is anticipated to be complete in Fall 2024 with the southbound complete in Fall 2025. State Route 9A is anticipated to be complete in the Summer of 2025.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Governor Hochul is committed to transforming infrastructure in the Hudson Valley, and these repaving projects are just an example of her vision to enhance the travel experience and public safety for all travelers. This investment will allow all roadway users the opportunity to grow and thrive in the communities we live, work and recreate in.”

Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “I am proud that under my leadership, the New York State Senate has prioritized transformative investments in our road infrastructure to make it safer and more resilient via historic investments in CHIPs, extreme winter recovery and pave our potholes programs. Today’s announcement of over $30 million for resurfacing projects and transportation upgrades in Westchester County is a continuation of our work to modernize and improve our roadways. I want to thank Governor Kathy Hochul and the NY State Department of Transportation for their efforts in moving these projects forward. These upgrades are clear proof that we listen to Westchester residents and are working hard to meet the needs of our constituents. These resurfacing projects will enhance our infrastructure and ensure safer and smoother roads for our communities.”

State Senator Shelley B. Mayer said, “I am very pleased that the important resurfacing project of State Route 100 from Yonkers to White Plains is moving ahead. I know how important the Central Ave corridor is for my district and lower Westchester. This major improvement will greatly help drivers, retail establishments and our local economy. I thank Governor Hochul and the DOT for prioritizing Central Avenue and investing in needed improvements for this critical roadway.”

State Senator Peter Harckham said, “Route 9A carries thousands of motorists daily making it a critical corridor in the 40th Senate District. The rehabilitation and upgrading of Route 9A is welcome news. I am grateful to Governor Hochul and NYSDOT for prioritizing this resurfacing project and making these necessary improvements. Ensuring the safety of residents using our roads must be a top priority when it comes to our investments in our infrastructure. I will continue to advocate for funding to improve the condition of our roads.”

Assemblymember Amy Paulin said, “The State’s resurfacing of these roads is a welcome project for the residents of my district. Route 100/Central Avenue is a highly used road through a major commercial hub. Several sections are in desperate need of repair. I thank Governor Hochul and the DOT for incorporating durability, drainage and safety upgrades to the project, and for their dedication to continually improving the State’s infrastructure.”

Assemblymember Nader Sayegh said, “I commend Governor Hochul and the New York State Department of Transportation for their commitment to improving our infrastructure with the $17 million resurfacing projects in Westchester County and in my District in the City of Yonkers on Central Avenue. This major investment will greatly enhance the safety and reliability of our roads, providing more durable pavement and better visibility during storms. These projects represent a strong commitment to improving our community’s infrastructure, and we look forward to safer, more efficient roads for everyone.”

Assemblymember MaryJane Shimsky said, “I am thrilled that NYSDOT is getting the resources it needs to improve these two major local corridors. The use of enhanced materials and construction should also keep Central Avenue and Route 9A in good, safe condition for years to come. It has been my priority to secure greater investments in Hudson Valley roadways, and I look forward to seeking continued improvements for my district and our region."

Assemblymember Dana Levenberg said, “We have heard our constituents loud and clear: Route 9A has been neglected for too long. That era of neglect is coming to an end, with repaving scheduled to take place and a commitment of $20 million from this year's Budget to start the next phase of the modernization of the Briarcliff-Peekskill Parkway. I thank Governor Hochul for her attention to our communities' needs. Getting this road fixed has been among my top priorities since taking office last year, and I am pleased to see the collective efforts of so many bearing fruit. Let's keep it going!"

City of Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said, “Central Avenue is one of Yonkers’ main and busiest roadways and is a vital component to our economic engine. We applaud Governor Hochul and our partners in government for investing in this critical infrastructure project that will benefit our City, county and State for years to come.”

Town of Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner said, “I am thrilled that Governor Hochul has secured funding to repave Central Ave (route 100). This road is in horrible shape. Con Ed has been doing lots of underground work on the Avenue and should be completing their gas work soon. There are lots of potholes on the road and residents have complained about road conditions. Once the road is repaved motorists will be able to drive safely, comfortably without having to worry about car damages. This is a very necessary project.”

Town of Cortlandt Supervisor Richard Becker said, “The Town of Cortlandt is excited to learn of the road improvements announced by The Governor within The Town of Cortlandt. This will consist of the complete resurfacing of 7.1 miles of Rte 9A from Ossining to Cortlandt, costing $16 million, leading to improved traffic and safety. We are excited to receive this assistance from the Governor.”

Village of Croton on Hudson Mayor Brian Pugh said, “New York State Route 9A is one of the most important roads in our region. On behalf of the many residents that travel on Route 9A on a daily basis, I thank Governor Hochul and the NYS Department of Transportation for investing in our community. I look forward to continued cooperation as we seek to ensure safe and efficient transportation for our constituents.”

