Empowering Tomorrow’s Innovators: Arthritis National Research Foundation Announces 2024-2025 Scholar Cohort
ANRF grantees are driving new insights and therapies for arthritis and autoimmune diseases through innovative research.
Our scholars' work is instrumental in uncovering new insights and developing therapies that will ultimately improve patients' lives. ”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arthritis National Research Foundation (ANRF) announces the 2024-2025 Scholar Cohort, a dynamic group of early-career researchers poised to revolutionize our understanding, diagnosis, and treatment of arthritis and autoimmune diseases. These scholars represent the future of scientific discovery in the field of rheumatology.
— ANRF CEO Emily Stormoen
ANRF scholars are at a pivotal point in their careers when funding is crucial in helping them achieve the next level of scientific excellence. The journey from promising research to groundbreaking discoveries is challenging and 90% of young researchers believe that current support systems do not meet their needs. For over 50 years, ANRF has been a steadfast ally, committing over $30,000,000 to the most promising research, and bridging the gap to ensure these scientists have the resources they need to thrive.
"Supporting early-career researchers is essential for driving innovation and progress in arthritis and autoimmune diseases," said Emily Stormoen, CEO of ANRF. "Our scholars' work is instrumental in uncovering new insights and developing therapies that will ultimately improve patients' lives. We are incredibly proud to support their journeys and excited about the potential impact of their research. By providing support at this stage, we are not only fostering their development but also addressing the critical need to retain talented scientists in the rheumatology workforce."
Craig Walsh, PhD, former ANRF scholar, Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board, and Professor at the University of California, Irvine School of Biological Sciences, added, "The rigorous review process undertaken by our Scientific Advisory Board ensures that we are funding the most promising and impactful research. Our scholars are at the forefront of scientific discovery, and their work holds the key to transformative advancements in the treatment of arthritis and autoimmune diseases."
Grant funding is made possible by industry partnerships, foundation support, and donations from individuals and organizations. ANRF extends heartfelt gratitude to their partners in science for supporting this groundbreaking work, including the Elizabeth D. Mellins Memorial Fellowship, named for esteemed long-time Scientific Advisory Board member and pediatric rheumatology pioneer, Johnson & Johnson PsA Research Fellowship, Gale "Morrie" Granger Fellowship, Carl F. Ware Fellowship, and the Sontag Foundation Fellowship. Their unwavering support is instrumental in driving forward the research that will one day transform patient care and outcomes.
By fostering innovation and supporting the brightest minds in the field, the Arthritis National Research Foundation is paving the way for a future where arthritis and autoimmune diseases are better understood, more effectively diagnosed, and successfully treated. The 2024-2025 Scholar Cohort continues a legacy of excellence, not only advancing scientific understanding but also bringing hope to millions of individuals living with these diseases.
To learn more about our researchers, please visit curearthritis.org.
Meet the Scholars:
David Beck, MD, PhD
New York University Grossman School of Medicine
Research: Rheumatoid Arthritis
“Defining the Role of UBA1 in Autoimmune Disease”
Gale “Morrie” Granger Fellowship
Tarin Bigley, MD, PhD
Washington University in St. Louis
Research: Lupus
“Virus-induced Predisposition to Lupus after TLR7 Stimulation”
Carl F. Ware Fellowship
Seoyeon Bok, PhD
Weill Medical College of Cornell University
Research: Osteoarthritis
“An Articular Cartilage Stem Cell Mediating Cartilage Regeneration for The Treatment of Osteoarthritis”
Margaret Chang, MD, PhD
Boston Children’s Hospital
Research: Rheumatoid Arthritis
“Inflammatory Mediators of Synovial Resident Memory T Cell Formation”
Kelsey Collins, PhD
The Regents of the University of California, San Francisco
Research: Osteoarthritis
“The Role of Neuroimmune Metabolic Crosstalk in the Onset and Progression of Pain in Osteoarthritis”
Robert Corty, MD, PhD
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Research: Scleroderma
“The Prevalence and Consequences of Somatic Mutations in Auto-Inflammatory Disease”
Elizabeth D. Mellins Memorial Fellowship
Yemil Atisha Fregoso, MD, PhD
The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research
Research: Lupus
“Activation and Repertoire of Autoreactive B cells in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus”
Eirini Kefalogianni, PhD
Washington University in St. Louis
Research: Lupus
“Roles of Circulating TNFR1/2 in Lupus Nephritis”
Taehyeung Kim, PhD
Boston Children’s Hospital
Research: Rheumatoid Arthritis
“A Non-Coding Genetic Risk Variant That Controls T-Reg Abundance”
Ayano Kohlgruber, PhD
Boston Children’s Hospital
Research: Rheumatoid Arthritis
“Characterization of synovial T peripheral helper cell autoantigens in RA”
Mark Lee, MD, PhD
Yale University School of Medicine
Research: Scleroderma
“Identification of Self-Reactive T Cell Antigens in Systemic Sclerosis”
Somanathapura K. NaveenKumar, PhD
University of Michigan Medical School
Research: Lupus
“Gasdermin D in APS Thromboinflammation”
Jeremy Tilstra, MD, PhD
The University of Pittsburgh
Research: Lupus
“Assessing parenchymal signaling as a mechanism of peripheral tolerance in lupus pathogenesis”
Chia-Lung Wu, PhD
The University of Rochester Medical Center
Research: Osteoarthritis
“Signaling pathways governing the development of hip osteoarthritis”
Hongxu Xian, PhD
UC San Diego
Research: Lupus
“Activation of Antigen-Presenting Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cells in Autoimmune Disease”
Xinbo Yang, PhD
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Research: Spondyloarthritis
“Exploiting Spondyloarthritis TCR:pHLA-B*27 Interaction for Therapeutic Development”
Johnson & Johnson PsA Research Fellowship
Fan Zhang, PhD
The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Research: Rheumatoid Arthritis
“Deciphering Complement-Dependent Phagocytic Myeloid Phenotypes in Human Autoimmune Arthritis Using Single-Cell Computational Omics”
Sontag Foundation Fellow
