Texas Broker Holding Off-Market Listing for Land Adjacent to Google's Fourth Midlothian Texas Data Center

Significant off-market parcels of data center land near Google's 4th Data Center Development, featuring extensive infrastructure and high power capacity.

Billions in development dollars are flowing to Texas. Secure data center land now before developers shift focus from Virginia. Act quickly to capitalize on the opportunity in the data center market.” — Roxanne Marquis

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the tech hub of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, significant parcels of data center land for sale have become available. Marketed by Roxanne Marquis of 8888CRE, these properties range from shovel-ready data center land for sale to ready for entitlement: they have extensive infrastructure including an existing power supply capable of expanding over hundreds of megawatts. The tracts are normally a large acreage for data center development for sale that is ideally positioned for major data center projects, underlining their readiness and strategic value. Roxanne Marquis, of 8888CRE, emphasizes, “With billions being poured into the region by major corporations, savvy investors and capital companies are quickly recognizing the immense potential of securing land now. The current market dynamics are such that owning the land itself offers significant speculative opportunities, potentially even more than immediate development. I urge interested parties to act swiftly to capitalize on these unfolding opportunities.”

The Rise of Dallas-Fort Worth as a Tech Hub

As Dallas-Fort Worth emerges as a central node for global technology and industrial growth, the availability of data center land for sale with power substation access and zoned data center land for sale with fiber connectivity enhances its attractiveness for significant technological investments. Roxanne Marquis emphasizes the strategic advantages of this land, including data center land for sale near major internet exchange, making it highly desirable for developers. She also points out, "Billions of develop $USD are heading to Texas which is creating an urgent need for land investors to secure data center land now. Many developers are still completing Northern Virginia data centers and haven't shifted focus to Texas yet. But the market has gotten saturated and they are being forced to Texas. Act quickly before the rush intensifies."

Data center land for sale in tax-incentive zone

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas has been a proactive figure in promoting Texas as a fertile ground for foreign direct investments. His efforts to create tax-incentivized investment opportunities have attracted substantial foreign direct investment, positioning Texas as a pivotal location for industries crucial to data center operations, such as semiconductors and advanced manufacturing.

Governor Greg Abbott’s international business development missions to countries like Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan have culminated in substantial economic agreements aimed at fostering trade and innovation. In 2022, Taiwan led all nations with over $5 billion invested in Texas, highlighting the state’s role as a significant player on the global stage. Much of the investment from Taiwan was directed to Sherman, Texas. https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/news/4929557

South Korea and Japan also continue to invest heavily in Texas, with South Korean companies investing $27.52 billion in early 2024 alone, expected to create over 4,800 new jobs. https://m.theinvestor.co.kr/view.php?ud=20240710050641 Japan is the leader for job investments in Texas as of 2024. https://www.houston.us.emb-japan.go.jp/jp/ryojikan/page20060313.htm Such robust international investment underscores the strategic importance of Texas in the global economic landscape, particularly in industries like semiconductors and advanced manufacturing which are integral to data center operations. https://gov.texas.gov/news/post/governor-abbott-to-lead-economic-development-mission-to-taiwan-south-korea-japan

Strategic Location and Infrastructure

Texas is a leader in wind and solar power and it is a natural location for sites with data center land for sale with renewable energy potential, critical for sustainable operations. The Texas triangle Dallas Fort Worth, Austin, Houston make it easy to be located near essential urban centers and major transportation hubs, including DFW Airport, enhancing its logistical advantages.

Development Opportunities

Properties for development are chosen because they presents multiple development scenarios:

• Greenfield data center land development opportunity and data center campus land development project allow for custom-designed facilities.

• Joint venture data center land development partnership and phased data center land development master plan highlight strategic long-term growth.

• Data center land development with pre-approved permits and data center land development with dark fiber installation ensure rapid deployment and advanced networking capabilities.

• Mixed-use data center land development proposal allows for diverse industrial applications beyond data centers.

The land is capable of supporting high electrical and data throughput capacities, essential for technologies like AI, which drive the modern demand for data centers. It's a modern-day digital infrastructure boom, reminiscent of historical industrial rushes but focused on digital infrastructure.

Attracting Global Leaders

Texas’ data center real estate has scale and strategic importance to attract major industry players, emphasizing its role as a critical point in global operations strategies for companies like Google, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft.

The landscape of Leaders in Data Center and Industrial Land Development has expanded rapidly proving how large of an capital stack and financial raise is required to build a data center in 2024. The large amount of coordination and billions of dollars recently invested by larger players has encouraged some capital companies and REITs to focus on investing in the land rather than the build out. The sheer number of players in the market and amount of industries involved with data center development internationally can be daunting. The list below is not comprehensive, but it is telling of how large the capital stack required to develop has become:

Energy Solutions and Infrastructure Providers:

• Power Systems: ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Caterpillar, Cummins, Generac Power Systems, HITEC Power Protection, Kohler

• Cooling Solutions: Green Revolution Cooling (GRC), KyotoCooling, Airedale, Alfa Laval, Carrier, Daikin Applied, STULZ, Vertiv, Munters

Construction and Engineering Firms:

• Major Construction Firms: DPR Construction, Jacobs, Skanska, Turner Construction, Fortis Construction, Holder Construction, Laing O’Rourke, Gilbane Building Company, Hoffman Construction, JE Dunn Construction, McLaren Construction Group, Mortenson, The Walsh Group, The Weitz Company, TRINITY Group Construction

• Engineering and Design Firms: Arup, Corgan, Gensler, HDR, M+W Group (Exyte), Royal HaskoningDHV, AECOM, Arup, Atkins, Aurecon, Basler & Hofmann, BlueScope Construction, Clark Construction Group, HHM Building Contracting, HITT Contracting, ISG, Kirby Group Engineering, Linesight, Morrison Hershfield, PM Group, Rosendin

Data Center Operations and Colocation Services:

• Tech Giants and Cloud Providers: Google, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Apple, Meta (Facebook)

• Colocation and Data Center Operators: Digital Realty, Equinix, CyrusOne, CoreSite, EdgeConneX (EQT Infrastructure), Iron Mountain, NTT Global Data Centers, QTS Realty Trust, STACK Infrastructure, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Vantage Data Centers

• Regional and Niche Operators: 21Vianet Group (VNET), Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), Global Switch, DataBank, eStruxture Data Centers, Compass Datacenters, Proximity Data Centres, Teraco (Digital Realty)

Global Data Center Providers and Regional Specialists:

• Asia-Pacific Leaders: China Telecom, AT TOKYO, Chindata, Keppel Data Centres, MainOne (Equinix), PDG (Princeton Digital Group), SUNeVision (iAdvantage), Turkcell

• Europe, Middle East, and Africa: Africa Data Centres, Bulk Infrastructure, Bridge Data Centres, CDC Data Centres, Chayora, Open Access Data Centres (OADC), Orange Business Services, Raxio Group, Scala Data Centers, YTL Data Center

• Americas: American Tower, AtlasEdge, Compass Datacenters, COPT Data Center Solutions, CtrlS Datacenters, Cyxtera Technologies, DC BLOX, Element Critical, fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547), Flexential, Green Mountain, H5 Data Centers, HostDime, Sabey Data Centers, Skybox Datacenters, Stream Data Centers, Switch, T5 Data Centers, TierPoint, Urbacon Data Centre Solutions

Component Manufacturers and System Integrators:

• Systems and Components: Legrand, Rolls-Royce, Delta Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric, Panduit, Rittal, Siemens, Honeywell, Johnson Controls

• Infrastructure Support and Additional Services: 3M, AlfaTech, Brasfield & Gorrie, CallisonRTKL, Cap Ingelec, Climatec, Clune Construction, COWI, DC PRO Engineering, Dornan, Edarat Group, EMCOR Group, EYP MCF, Fluor Corporation, Kasi Cloud, MettaDC, Natron Energy, NetZoom, Nlyte Software, Piller Power Systems, Red Engineering, Rogers-O’Brien Construction, Sheehan Nagle Hartray Architects, Southland Industries, Sturgeon Electric Company, Structure Tone, Sweco, The Mulhern Group, Syska Hennessy Group, Turner & Townsend, Yanmar (HIMOINSA), ZincFive

With the shortage of data center land for sale in Dallas, Texas, this land chosen for marketing allows developers to jump in and start with a plot for development that has comprehensive power capacity, strategic location, and readiness for development.

For those looking to capitalize on this opportunity, Roxanne Marquis and 8888CRE provide unmatched expertise and a welcoming invitation to explore how this land can be transformed to meet the dynamic needs of the digital age, aligning with sustainable data center land development guidelines.

Roxanne Marquis is a visionary Texas Broker with extensive experience in commercial real estate and land. She is currently flush with real estate listings of commercial land, mixed-use developments, industrial land, multifamily land, data center land, and ranch/rural land for sale. Private lenders for land and land notes in Texas should contact her directly. Her expertise in strategic acquisitions and development has positioned her as a trusted advisor to developers, investors, and industry leaders. She is committed to the success of everyone she involves herself with.

For more information about acquisition opportunities, visit 8888cre.com or contact:

Roxanne Marquis

email: rose@8888cre.com

tel: 972-805-7587

website: 8888cre.com

Texas Broker: 0688184