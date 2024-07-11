East Granby Eatery- TJ Burritos to host Hot Dog Eating Contest 7/17 to benefit Vietnam Veterans of America
EAST GRANBY, CT- Jeremy Jackson and Tricia Martin, owners of TJ's Burritos, are celebrating National Hot Dog Day on July 17 all day long with specials and a FREE hot dog eating contest starting at 7pm, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to Vietnam Veterans of America.
Before Tricia Martin was in the burrito business, she had been involved in her uncle’s family business from a young age, selling hot dogs first in Hartford and eventually expanding into Windsor. Martin’s uncle was even dubbed “Hot Dog King” in the 1980s and his passion for hot dogs has stayed in the family since. Martin went on to open her own hot dog business, Kelli’s Dogs and says “every year National Hot Dog Day has been like a holiday - and this year will be no exception, as we will pay homage to my uncle by hosting this contest and donating a portion of our proceeds to the very veterans association who’s care he was under when he recently passed.”
The popular eatery is looking for 10 contestants and 5 judges for the contest that will be sponsored by Performance Food Group - with cash and merchandise prizes. They will be offering $2 hot dogs, $10 hot dog flights and $5 margaritas on July 17 from 7am -9pm.
To apply to be a judge or a contestant visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfsJhKg7O_xTan9TMcdr3Ui18hzW5Fw46yW_R2BMm7os9zRug/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0
For Media Inquiries contact Jeremy Jackson at 860-989-4247
TJ’s Burritos, 3 Turkey Hills Rd, East Granby, CT 06026
