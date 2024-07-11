Royal College of Physicians responds to July 2024 NHSE performance data

The RCP has responded to the first NHS England performance stats of the new Labour government.

Commenting on the data, Dr John Dean, clinical vice president of the RCP, said:

“Today's release of NHS monthly performance statistics is the first since the new government came into power. With the overall waiting list rising to 7.6 million, the new government’s commitment to cut waiting times is welcome, but it will be no easy feat.

“There is not a single part of the health and care system that isn’t facing significant pressure. Emergency departments had the highest number of attendances for a June on record, and 38,106 patients waited longer than 12 hours in EDs after a decision was taken to admit them for treatment, meaning many will likely have been treated in a corridor. The diagnostic waiting list continues to break records, growing to 1.67 million in May 2024, despite an all-time high for diagnostic activity in the same month.

“The RCP’s UK consultant physician census, published today, shows 69% of doctors feel consultant rota gaps are having a negative impact on patient care, resulting in reduced access to outpatient care, increased length of stay, care of inpatients out of hours, and delays in diagnosis - just one example of the reality of pressures experienced daily by NHS staff.

“The 10-year plan that the government has committed to is a key opportunity to confirm and address the significant system-wide issues that we face. Growing and better retaining the NHS workforce must be a central focus of these efforts. Workforce is critical to change in the NHS and 47% of consultant physicians said that enjoyment in their job had decreased over the last year. But there are things we can do: improved IT systems, reduced clinical workload and an increased workforce were the top 3 things physicians said would make the biggest difference to job satisfaction."