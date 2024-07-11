ANVIO VR's CMO Shares Proven Marketing Strategies for VR Entertainment
Explore ANVIO VR's unique approach to marketing in the LBE VR sector, highlighting the power of Employee-Generated Content and authentic player reactions.
We believe that our location operators know best when and what moments to capture to accurately convey the VR atmosphere and full immersion”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANVIO VR is a leader in the location-based entertainment (LBE) industry, boasting over 45 locations worldwide, from the USA to India. As a recognized global franchise, ANVIO VR not only develops its own games and provides turnkey business solutions for LBE VR but also offers robust support to its franchisees and partners. This includes effective marketing initiatives, enabling franchisees to leverage the brand's strong reputation and industry expertise.
— Dmitry Feder, CMO at ANVIO VR
In a recent interview, Dmitry Feder, Chief Marketing Officer at ANVIO VR, discussed their comprehensive marketing strategy, which includes SEO optimization, an efficient online booking system, and strategic listings on platforms like Google Maps and Yelp. Additionally, targeted advertising campaigns are employed to reach various audiences.
"Social media plays a pivotal role in our digital marketing strategy, with platforms like Instagram, TikTok and YouTube serving as our primary promotional tools," Mr. Feder explained. This aligns perfectly with current trends, as 73% of people prefer short-form videos when searching for products or services, according to HubSpot.
To help the audience grasp the concept of VR parks, ANVIO uses an Employee Generated Content (EGC) strategy, involving staff in content creation. “We believe that our location operators know best when and what moments to capture to accurately convey the VR atmosphere and full immersion,” added Mr. Feder.
In today's marketing landscape, where 83% of consumers prefer buying from brands that feature authentic customer content, as revealed by EnTribe’s 2023 survey, ANVIO’s EGC strategy has proven highly efficient. Short videos created by ANVIO employees, capturing genuine player emotions, resonate deeply with viewers on social media, compelling them to explore similar VR experiences. This authentic content not only captures attention but also enhances engagement and credibility among new customers.
A prime example of this strategy's success is ANVIO's Hollywood location, established in 2016 as its first U.S. venue. This VR club is strategically positioned near iconic landmarks like the Dolby Theater and Chinese Theater, drawing both locals and tourists looking for unique virtual reality adventures. Its popularity is further heightened by celebrity visits, including Hollywood actress Milla Jovovich, Squid Game star Park Hae Soo, Spider-Man actor Jacob Batalon, and others. The player reactions captured here have gone viral on TikTok, amassing millions of views.
Another example of a strong EGC strategy is the ANVIO location in sunny Redondo Beach, California, known as the largest venue in the United States. This VR park hosts successful corporate events for prestigious clients such as SpaceX, McKinsey, and Delta Airlines, offering an unmatched virtual reality experience with expansive free-roam game zones, diverse VR attractions, and more.
Videos of people playing ANVIO VR games and their genuine reactions serve as a powerful marketing tool. These authentic displays of surprise, excitement, and thrill resonate with audiences, drawing attention and sparking curiosity. By visually demonstrating the interactive and immersive nature of VR, such videos effectively communicate the unique value of VR products. They not only forge stronger connections with potential customers but also inspire them to explore and invest in this innovative technology.
In a market where experiential marketing is key, leveraging user reaction videos can significantly enhance brand visibility and drive consumer interest. Looking ahead, Dmitry Feder emphasized: “As for the future, with the demand for LBE VR entertainment growing, it is going to be crucial for ANVIO to stay ahead of the curve by enhancing our social media presence and incorporating new, dynamic content formats. Short-form videos, live streams, and interactive posts not only engage our audience but also build a robust online community. By staying attuned to these trends and consistently showcasing the exhilarating experiences our VR club offers, ANVIO will maintain its position as a leader in the VR entertainment industry and continue to attract new customers seeking cutting-edge and unforgettable experiences.”
About ANVIO:
ANVIO is a rapidly growing location-based VR operator and free-roam VR content developer. The company has been operating in the VR entertainment market since 2016. It is expanding globally, with over 45 locations in 13 countries accommodating over 20,000 players monthly. ANVIO's game library currently features nine games targeting different segments of customers.
ANVIO is a proven turnkey solution for location-based virtual reality businesses with a simple startup process. Offering low investment, an easy customization process, and professional 24/7 technical support, the ANVIO VR solution combines multiple benefits at all stages of business development.
