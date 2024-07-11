​Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian’s Regular Press Conference on July 11, 2024

Global Times: It’s reported that NATO yesterday released the Washington Summit Declaration, criticizing that “China continues to challenge our interests, security and values,” “China has become a decisive enabler of Russia’s war against Ukraine” and “this increases the threat Russia poses to its neighbors and to Euro-Atlantic security.” NATO says it is boosting its shared awareness, enhancing preparedness, and protecting against China’s coercive tactics and efforts to divide the Alliance. Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO said taking “China seriously when it comes to the challenges it poses for our security” meant engaging more with Indo-Pacific nations, and NATO plans to launch programs in AI, cybersecurity, disinformation, and deterring China with Australia, New Zealand, the ROK and Japan this week, and to support allies to seek more naval exercises with Asia-Pacific partners. What’s China’s comment?

Lin Jian: NATO’s Washington Summit Declaration is a scaremongering piece about the Asia-Pacific, a product of the Cold War mentality and full of belligerent rhetoric. Its paragraphs on China contain a load of biases, smears and provocations. We strongly deplore and firmly oppose it, and have lodged a serious protest to NATO.

Part of the summit agenda is to mark NATO’s 75th anniversary. To make a case about NATO’s necessity, before the summit began, the US and NATO trumpeted the “glory” and “solidarity” about the alliance and glossed over it as “an organization for peace.” That, however, does not hide the fact that NATO is a vestige of the Cold War and a product of bloc confrontation and bloc politics. The NATO forces bombed Yugoslavia for 78 days in the name of “preventing further humanitarian disaster.” The tragedies of Afghanistan and Libya make it clear that wherever NATO shows up, turmoil and chaos will follow. NATO’s so-called security is more often than not built on others’ insecurity, and a lot of its security anxieties are self-made. The “success” and “strength” boasted by NATO means enormous danger to the world. To create imaginary enemies to justify its existence and act out of area is NATO’s go-to tactic. To falsely picture China as a “systemic challenge” and vilify China’s domestic and foreign policies is a case in point.

On Ukraine, NATO insists that China is responsible. That is ill-motivated and makes no sense. China’s objective and just position on Ukraine and the constructive role we’ve played are widely recognized by the international community. NATO has been spreading disinformation created by the US and blatantly smearing China to undermine China’s relations with Europe and hamper China-Europe cooperation. To this day, there’s still no end in sight for the Ukraine crisis. Who exactly is fueling the flames? Who exactly is “enabling” the conflict? The international community is not blind. We urge NATO to reflect on the root causes of the crisis and NATO’s own behavior, listen to the voice for good from the international community and contribute to deescalation, instead of shifting blames onto others.

NATO’s reach into the Asia-Pacific, strengthening of its military and security ties with China’s neighboring countries and US allies, and collaboration with the US to implement the Indo-Pacific Strategy harm China’s interests and disrupt peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific. This has already been questioned and rejected by regional countries.

China urges NATO to discard the Cold War mentality, bloc confrontation and zero-sum approach, form the right perception of China, stop interfering in China’s internal affairs and vilifying China and stop disrupting China-Europe relations. Don’t bring instability to the Asia-Pacific after it has done so to Europe. China will firmly uphold its own sovereignty, security and development interest, and through its own development and cooperation with other countries, inject more stability and positive energy to world peace and stability.

Polish Press Agency: On the China-Belarus joint army training. The Polish Foreign Ministry said that Poland is paying close attention to the ongoing military cooperation between Belarus and China, which is a factor with potential implications for Poland’s security. Poland is concerned about China stepping up military cooperation with Russia and Belarus. What is China’s comment?

Lin Jian: On specific questions about the China-Belarus joint army training, I’d refer you to competent authorities. We hope that relevant parties will settle differences through dialogue and consultation on the basis of mutual respect.

Shenzhen TV: Recently there have been media reports about Indonesia imposing high tariffs on goods imported from China. Indonesia’s Coordinator for Cooperation with China and Coordinating Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan made a public clarification a few days ago, saying that China is one of Indonesia’s most important strategic partners in terms of trade and investment, the two countries share the same fate, and in the midst of an uncertain global geopolitical situation, Indonesia does not want to simply follow other countries. Indonesia’s Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan also said in an interview that the Indonesian Trade Ministry is conducting a trade remedy investigation into seven types of products, including ceramics and textiles, and it will decide on whether to impose tariffs based on the result of the investigation. The safeguard tariffs are applied to all imported goods without distinguishing between countries of origin. What is the Foreign Ministry comment on this?

Lin Jian: We noted the reports, especially the clarification by Coordinating Minister Luhut and Minister Zulkifli on the statement about Indonesia’s planned high tariffs on Chinese imports, saying that even if the safeguard tariffs are levied, they apply to all countries and are not targeting a particular country, especially China. China will closely follow possible safeguard tariffs Indonesia may impose on specific products, and take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.

Both China and Indonesia benefit from our cooperation. Both countries firmly support free trade, oppose protectionism, and are committed to the sound and stable growth of bilateral trade and investment cooperation. China is ready to work with Indonesia on the basis of mutual benefit to improve bilateral trade and economic cooperation, and realize robust, balanced, inclusive and mutually sustainable trade. We would also like to work with Indonesia to jointly uphold the free and open international trade order.

AFP: The location of the China-Belarus military drill is only a few kilometers away from the boundary of Belarus and Poland, which means only a few kilometers away from the boundary of NATO. Does China understand that this may be seen as a provocation or threat from China?

Lin Jian: We have repeated our position on the China-Belarus joint army training. This is normal military exchange and cooperation between China and Belarus that does not target any particular country. On the specifics you mentioned, I’d refer you to competent authorities.

AFP: You just said that China believes the joint army training between China and Belarus is normal, but China accused the US and the Philippines of their military exercise in the South China Sea at the end of April. China-Belarus army training is normal whereas US-Philippines military exercises are criticized. Why is it different?

Lin Jian: We stated China’s position on the military exercise between the US and the Philippines. Let me stress that cooperation between countries, including military and security ties, should not target any third party or harm their interests, or undermine regional peace and stability. On China-Belarus army training, China’s Ministry of Defense released relevant information, which you may refer to. This army training is normal military exchange, which does not target any country.

CCTV: Yesterday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the NATO Public Forum that there has been a massive buildup of Russia’s weaponry over the last year and a half, and that’s the product of a defense industrial base being fueled by China. He said that China can’t claim to be for peace and want to have better relations with Europe while at the same time fueling what is arguably the most significant threat to European security since the end of the Cold War. What’s China’s comment?

Lin Jian: China made clear its position more than once. We firmly oppose the US spreading disinformation about so-called China’s support for Russia’s defense industry, to which there is no supporting evidence. We deplore and reject the wrongful remarks of the US side.

Right after the Ukraine crisis broke out, the US falsely claimed that China was providing military support to Russia. Till this day, the US has not offered any substantial evidence. Even US military chiefs admitted that China did not provide military assistance to Russia in the Ukraine crisis. Statistics actually show that over 60 percent of Russia’s imported military components and dual-use items come from the US and other Western countries, 95 percent of Russia’s key components destroyed by Ukraine come from the West, and 72 percent of Western parts of Russian-made weapons come from US companies. How does the US explain that? What is more, the US and its allies have yet to stop trading with Russia. Last year, their trade with Russia reached over US$ 130 billion, accounting for 18 percent of Russia’s foreign trade. Most countries in the world don’t engage in the sanctions against Russia or stop their trade with Russia. China is anything but US’s scapegoat.

It is hypocritical and double standard for the US to falsely accuse China of our normal trade and economic exchanges with Russia, while passing legislation to provide massive aid to Ukraine. The US has often claimed itself to be the so-called champion of justice, human rights defender and world policeman, but what it has done is to fan the flames, sow discord and create confrontation and rivalry. Who is the culprit of the Ukraine crisis? Who is behind the regional conflicts and wars and protracted crisis? Who is the biggest source of instability of global peace and stability. The world is clear-eyed.

Let me make clear once again that China is not the creator of the Ukraine crisis nor a party to it. That said, we have not just sat by and watched the crisis unfold. Instead, we have worked actively to enable talks for peace and a political solution. We’ve never sought to fuel the flames, never profiteered from the crisis and still less given weapons to any party to the conflict. This position is clear and consistent. On that basis, there is normal, legitimate trade and business cooperation between Chinese companies and other countries, including Russia, in line with WTO rules and market principles, which is not for certain countries to judge. The US might as well reflect on the root cause of the crisis and do something for peace rather than being an unfair judge in this crisis. The US must never expect China to pay for the mistake the US has made, and China will never accept US blame-shifting, bullying and coercion. China will continue to take resolute measures to safeguard its legitimate and lawful rights.

Bloomberg: I have two questions. Germany’s ruling coalition has agreed on a compromise proposal with German companies to remove Huawei components from the nation’s 5G mobile network by the end of 2026 for national security reasons. Companies will then have until the end of 2029 to remove parts made by Huawei and ZTE from the 5G access and transport network, according to people familiar with the plan. We are wondering if the Foreign Ministry has any comments on this. And the second one, just to follow up on NATO. Bloomberg has also reported that NATO will be describing China as a “decisive enabler” of Russia’s war against Ukraine, according to the latest draft of the communiqué set to be released. The draft details China’s supply of dual-use materials such as weapon components, equipment and raw materials that serve as inputs for Russia’s defense sector. Does the Foreign Ministry have any comments on this?

Lin Jian: Huawei and other Chinese telecom companies have operated in Europe for many years. They have provided high-quality telecom infrastructure and created significant jobs and tax revenue for Europe. There is no evidence indicating that they are a danger to European countries’ national security. Politicizing trade and tech issues will only disrupt normal exchanges and cooperation in technology and does not serve anyone’s interests. We hope Germany will respect facts, rationally decide, independently come to a decision that conforms with its own interests and international rules, and provide a fair, transparent, open and non-discriminatory market environment for companies from all countries, including China.

On your second question, I have elaborated on China’s position. Let me reiterate that NATO’s claim that China is responsible for the Ukraine crisis is ill-motivated and has no basis. China’s objective and just position on Ukraine and the constructive role we’ve played are widely recognized by the international community. NATO has been spreading disinformation created by the US and blatantly smearing China to undermine China’s relations with Europe and hamper China-Europe cooperation. We urge NATO to reflect on the root causes of the crisis and NATO’s own behavior, and contribute to deescalation, instead of shifting blames onto others.

Dragon TV: At the recently concluded 2024 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance, many of China’s large-scale model applications came under the spotlight. We noted some comments saying that China is breaking new ground in AI technologies on its way to the top of global AI development. What’s your comment?

Lin Jian: We noted as well that many Chinese companies’ large-scale model applications made their debut at the 2024 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance. Some are capable of generating a HD video clip based on the input of one sentence. Some can accurately identify specific farmland plots and crop distribution. Some can analyze images and texts within several seconds. These applications give us a glimpse of the future in which industries and sectors are empowered by innovative technologies.

Innovation is a shining feature of China’s economy and a robust engine of the global economy. In recent years, China’s innovative manufacturing and technologies have played a key role in meeting domestic demand, offering international consumers more choices, and contributing to the global economy’s green transition and the growth of emerging sectors. Among the World Economic Forum’s 2024 cohort of Technology Pioneers, China ranks second with 11 companies on the list. On the latest global list of 153 lighthouse factories, China tops other countries with 62 companies on the list, including those from PV, new energy vehicle and other high-tech areas.

Innovation shall not be the trophy of one single country and cannot be achieved by one single country. New challenges require joint response and innovation results should be shared by all. In recent years, with its mega-size market and full-fledged industrial system, China has expanded market access, facilitated the flow of innovation factors, aligned with high-standard international trade rules, and built 30 national-level manufacturing innovation centers to create conditions for international cooperation on innovation. We have carried out cooperation on green energy projects with more than 100 countries and regions, setting fine examples of green development with innovative technologies. We believe that innovation cooperation offers a stage for countries to grow and succeed together, rather than a wrestling ground for vicious competition and zero-sum games. Decoupling and building fences may make one look strong for a while, but in the long run, it will only box oneself in and hurt one’s own future.

China will embrace the good opportunities arising from the new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, accelerate high-quality development and work with the rest of the world to innovate, boost world economic growth and contribute to global development.

AFP: The “defense ministry” of Taiwan said today it detected 66 Chinese military aircraft around the island in a 24-hour window, a record high in recent years. Does it have anything to do with the NATO Summit?

Lin Jian: I’d refer you to competent authorities on the specific question. Let me stress that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory and there is no such thing as “Taiwan’s defense ministry.” The Chinese people will never waver in our will and resolve to uphold China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.