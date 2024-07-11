Matthew Cossolotto – Cleveland-Area Based Author, Speaker, and Speech Coach – Interviewed by Two Online Magazines
Cossolotto is a former speechwriter for top NATO officials, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, and senior-level corporate and academic leaders
People who learn to enjoy public speaking tend to be better at it than those hobbled by anxiety, trepidation, or outright terror. In my programs, I help people turn stage fright into stage delight.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matthew Cossolotto (aka The Podium Pro), author of The Joy of Public Speaking, was interviewed recently by two online publications: Shoutout Ohio Magazine and Canvas Rebel Magazine.
— Matthew Cossolotto, Author of The Joy of Public Speaking
Both publications featured details about Cossolotto’s high-profile leadership communications career spanning the corridors of power and influence on both sides of the Atlantic – as a former speechwriter for top leaders at NATO headquarters in Brussels, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Chancellor of UCLA, senior executives of several Fortune 100 corporations, and as a legislative aide to former Congressman Leon Panetta.
To read both complete interviews with Matthew Cossolotto, visit:
Shoutout Ohio Magazine
https://shoutoutohio.com/meet-matthew-cossolotto-the-podium-pro-personal-empowerment-author-speaker-and-speech-coach/?doing_wp_cron=1720707950.5508298873901367187500
Canvas Rebel Magazine
https://canvasrebel.com/meet-matthew-cossolotto/?doing_wp_cron=1720708609.1343359947204589843750
Based in the greater Cleveland area, Cossolotto is now lining up venues and clients for his speaking and coaching programs in Ohio and more widely on both sides of the Atlantic. Cossolotto recently conducted four of his signature PodiumPower! public speaking workshops, two “Joy of Public Speaking” presentations, and two one-on-one executive coaching sessions for a major international organization in Brussels, Belgium.
To promote his lineup of speaking and coaching services, Cossolotto recently launched a new speaker website (www.MatthewCossolotto.com), complete with a demo video and an overview of his Personal Empowerment Programs (PEPTalks). Cossolotto has also issued a one-page overview of his speaking and coaching programs entitled “turn stage fright into stage delight.” For more information on this one pager, see this press release (https://www.einpresswire.com/article/702431164/former-nato-speechwriter-matthew-cossolotto-launches-marketing-one-sheet-to-promote-his-speaking-and-coaching-programs) and the accompanying one sheet.
Turn Stage Fright into Stage Delight
The Joy of Public Speaking and Cossolotto's PodiumPower! speaking and coaching programs embrace a simple proposition: People who learn to enjoy public speaking tend to be better at it than those hobbled by anxiety, trepidation, or outright terror. He asks readers and audiences to join him as he unveils what he calls “the gentle art of mental joyjitsu” – powerful mindset shifts that encourage participants to turn stage fright into stage delight by bringing a natural, authentic joy to every speaking opportunity.
Cossolotto points out in both interviews that the ability to speak confidently to audiences of all types is a widely recognized leadership and success skill. It's also a potent personal empowerment tool. And yet, opinion surveys confirm that most people rank public speaking as one of their top fears, along with spiders, snakes, and death itself. Indeed, the fear of public speaking is reputed to negatively affect roughly 75% of the population.
To book Matthew Cossolotto as a guest speaker, workshop leader, or speech coach, visit www.MatthewCossolotto.com
More About Matthew Cossolotto
The Joy of Public Speaking is the first book in Cossolotto's personal empowerment trilogy. Two additional books are coming soon: Harness Your HabitForce – which highlights the seven habits of FAILURE and SUCCESS – and Embrace Your Promise Power – featuring an extensive foreword by Jack Canfield, co-creator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul® series.
As a guest speaker and workshop leader, Cossolotto has shared his ideas with a wide range of domestic and international audiences, including corporations, associations, government agencies, conferences, schools, community groups, and nonprofits/NGOs.
About Shoutout Ohio Magazine
“Every day we ask our contributors and interviewees questions designed to spark meaningful conversations. We ask questions about life, work, love, parenting, finances, and more. Questions like how you think about risk-taking, work-life balance, or online dating. We ask entrepreneurs why they started their business and we ask artists what their work is inspired by.
We think meaningful conversations are at the heart of community building. We also think every voice matters and that these conversations shouldn’t be led by billionaires, media elites, or celebrities. We feel it’s far more relevant to hear from the folks who make up the fabric of our communities – small business owners, mom-and-pops, and independent artists and creatives.”
Read More: https://shoutoutohio.com/about-shoutout-ohio/
About Canvas Rebel Magazine
“Our mission is to create a space for artists, creatives and entrepreneurs to be able to learn from their peers through the magic and power of storytelling. Our love of the storytelling format comes from our founding of VoyageLA almost a decade ago, where we ask folks to share the story of their lives and how they got to where they are today.”
Read More: https://canvasrebel.com/about-canvasrebel/.
