Former NATO Speechwriter, Matthew Cossolotto, Launches Marketing One Sheet to Promote His Speaking and Coaching Programs

In my PEPTalks, I share powerful mindset shifts, key insights, and practical tips that help audiences members give their careers, their leadership skills, and their self-confidence a big boost.”OBERLIN, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matthew Cossolotto (aka “The Podium Pro”) is an author, guest speaker, and creator of Personal Empowerment Programs (PEPTalks) designed to help people reach their peak potential, on and off the podium.
Today, Cossolotto announces the launch of a new one sheet – titled "Turn Stage Fright into Stage Delight" – to promote his lineup of personal empowerment speaking and coaching programs. Please see accompanying one sheet.
Cossolotto’s high-profile leadership communications career spans the corridors of power and influence on both sides of the Atlantic – as a former speechwriter for top leaders at NATO headquarters in Brussels, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Chancellor of UCLA, senior executives of several Fortune 100 corporations, and as a legislative aide to former Congressman Leon Panetta.
Creating and distributing this new marketing one sheet is part of Cossolotto's ongoing campaign to promote his speaking and coaching programs in the greater Cleveland area and more widely in the United States and internationally.
On the international front, Cossolotto recently conducted a series of four PodiumPower! public speaking workshops, two “Joy of Public Speaking” presentations, and two one-on-one executive coaching sessions for a major international organization in Brussels, Belgium.
Last year, Cossolotto launched a new website (www.MatthewCossolotto.com), complete with a demo video and a detailed overview of his programs and book projects. He was interviewed recently by Voyage Ohio (https://voyageohio.com/interview/rising-stars-meet-matthew-cossolotto-of-oberlin/) and Authority Magazine (https://medium.com/authority-magazine/matthew-cossolotto-of-the-podium-pro-on-the-5-things-you-need-to-be-a-highly-effective-public-3ab1d4b8b0b5). To read more about Cossolotto’s recent news, please visit his EIN Presswire Newsroom (http://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/matthew_cossolotto__the_podium_pro_/).
The Joy of Public Speaking: Turn Stage Fright into Stage Delight
Cossolotto points out that the ability to speak confidently to audiences of all types is a widely recognized leadership and success skill. It's also a potent personal empowerment tool. And yet, opinion surveys confirm that most people rank public speaking as one of their top fears, along with spiders, snakes, and death itself. Indeed, the fear of public speaking is reputed to negatively affect roughly 75% of the population.
In The Joy of Public Speaking, Cossolotto distills many years of high-profile speechwriting and speech coaching experience into a comprehensive, how-to guide to help experienced, novice, and terrified speakers overcome self-defeating attitudes, feelings, and habits about public speaking. Cossolotto's book and PodiumPower! speaking and coaching programs embrace a simple proposition: People who learn to enjoy public speaking tend to be better at it than those hobbled by anxiety, trepidation, or outright terror. He asks readers and audiences to join him as he unveils what he calls “the gentle art of mental joyjitsu” – powerful mindset shifts that encourage participants to turn stage fright into stage delight by bringing a natural, authentic joy to every speaking opportunity.
In his book and various speaking and coaching programs, Cossolotto's clients and audiences learn about these powerful topics and concepts:
o Matthew's Life-Changing Promise to His Mother
o The Gentle Art of Mental Joyjitsu
o The Six Axioms of Personal Empowerment
o The Seven Steps to Joy
o The Power of SPEECH: The Six-point Checklist for Powerful Presentations
o The Wizard of Oz Formula
o Twenty Terrific Tips for Top-Notch Talks
"In my PEPTalks," says Cossolotto, "I share powerful mindset shifts, key insights, and practical tips that help audience members give their careers, their leadership skills, and their self-confidence a big boost."
Close the Gap Between Performance and Potential
As described in his marketing one sheet, Cossolotto's overriding goal is to help audiences and clients replace negative, disempowering habits of thought with positive, empowering mindsets. This approach applies to all three power tools in his Triad Empowerment System – Habits / Speaking / Promises.
Cossolotto explains: "In my programs, I often ask for a show of hands: How many feel they are falling short of their potential in their careers or in life more generally? I’m always surprised to see that just about everybody raises their hand. This seems to be a near-universal feeling – just like stage fright. There is a nagging gap between our actual performance and what we know and believe we’re capable of – our true potential. The bigger that gap, the greater the feeling of frustration about falling short. And that feeling can be very disempowering. So, simply stated, my mission is to help millions of people around the world close the gap and reach their peak potential."
The Joy of Public Speaking is the first book in Cossolotto’s personal empowerment trilogy. Two additional books are coming soon: Harness Your HabitForce – which spotlights the seven habits of FAILURE and SUCCESS – and Embrace Your Promise Power – featuring an extensive foreword by Jack Canfield, co-creator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul® series.
As a guest speaker, workshop leader, and executive speech coach, Cossolotto has shared his public public speaking and other personal empowerment ideas with a wide range of domestic and international audiences, including corporations, associations, government agencies, conferences, schools, community groups, and nonprofits/NGOs.
To explore booking Matthew Cossolotto as a guest speaker, workshop leader, or speech coach, visit www.MatthewCossolotto.com.
The Joy of Public Speaking is available on Amazon books (https://www.amazon.com/Joy-Public-Speaking-Voice-Potential/dp/1736697609).
