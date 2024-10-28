Matthew Cossolotto Shares Secrets for Turning Stage Fright into Stage Delight with Philadelphia-Area Executives

Matthew Cossolotto The Podium Pro Logo -- Reach Your Peak Potential Matthew Cossolotto's Speaker One Sheet -- providing potential clients and venues with an overview of his Personal Empowerment Programs (PEPTalks) PEPTalks Logo -- Matthew Cossolotto's Personal Empowerment Programs

An author and guest speaker, Cossolotto served as a speechwriter for NATO in Brussels, the U.S. House of Representatives, UCLA, and Fortune 100 Corporations

Every once in a while, a book comes along that conveys many important ideas in a deceptively simple, unthreatening way. My friend Matthew Cossolotto’s The Joy of Public Speaking is such a book.” — Lee Glickstein, founder of Speaking Circles International

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matthew Cossolotto (aka The Podium Pro) recently spoke to and coached a group of business executives based in the Philadelphia area. In his public speaking training program, Cossolotto shared powerful secrets for turning stage fright into stage delight.Cossolotto points out that the ability to speak confidently to audiences of all types is a widely recognized skill for leadership and career success. It's also a potent personal empowerment tool. And yet, opinion surveys confirm that most people rank public speaking as one of their top fears, along with spiders, snakes, and death itself. Indeed, the fear of public speaking is reputed to negatively affect roughly 75% of the population."The first order of business," explained Cossolotto in his PodiumPower! training program, "is to understand that 'Success isan inside job' when it comes to effective public speaking. It's critical to master what I call the 'inner game' of public speaking -- the game that goes on between the ears -- because that's where both fear and joy come from -- before you can master the 'outer game.' The outward, performance aspects of speaking won't help very much if you're hampered by inward doubt, anxiety, or outright terror. So my approach begins with the 'inner game' -- by transforming any negative mindsets and thoughts about public speaking. This mindset shift results in improved performance, along with important personal empowerment and confidence-boosting benefits that are associated with effective, authentic, joyful speaking."Cossolotto is a Cleveland-area based author, guest speaker, speech coach, and speechwriter. His senior-level leadership communications career spans the corridors of power and influence on both sides of the Atlantic -- as a former speechwriter for top leaders at NATO headquarters in Brussels, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Chancellor of UCLA, senior executives of several Fortune 100 corporations, and as a legislative aide to former Congressman Leon Panetta.Turn Stage Fright into Stage DelightIn The Joy of Public Speaking : Find Your Voice and Reach Your Peak Potential, Cossolotto distills many years of high-profile speechwriting and speech coaching experience into a comprehensive, how-to guide to help experienced, novice, and terrified speakers overcome self-defeating attitudes about public speaking.Cossolotto's book and PodiumPower! speaking and coaching programs embrace a simple proposition: People who learn to enjoy public speaking tend to be better at it than those hobbled by anxiety, trepidation, or outright terror. He asks readers and audiences to join him as he unveils what he calls “the gentle art of mental joyjitsu” -- powerful mindset shifts that encourage participants to turn stage fright into stage delight by bringing a natural, authentic joy to every speaking opportunity.In his book and PodiumPower! programs, Cossolotto explores the following topics:• The Six Axioms of Personal Empowerment• The Gentle Art of Mental Joyjitsu• The Seven Steps to Joy• The Power of SPEECH: The Six-point Checklist for Powerful Presentations• The Wizard of Oz Formula and the Rule of Three• Twenty Terrific Tips for Top-Notch Talks• And much more.Praise for The Joy of Public SpeakingGranville Toogood, author of The Articulate Executive, writes in his foreword to The Joy of Public Speaking: “If you're planning to give a speech anytime soon, you've come to the right place. Matthew has done a superb job of condensing sometimes complex concepts down to their easily remembered essence. Whatever your level of experience as a speaker -- whether you suffer from severe stage fright or simply want to improve your level of connection and rapport with the audience -- this little book can make a very big difference.”TJ Walker, President of Media Training Worldwide and Founder of The Speaking Channel, says: “The Joy of Public Speaking stands head and shoulders above the typical public speaking primer. Matthew Cossolotto is a speaking guru’s guru, the Anthony Robbins of public speaking.”Lee Glickstein, founder of Speaking Circles International and author of Be Heard Now!, comments: “Every once in a while, a book comes along that conveys many important ideas in a deceptively simple, unthreatening way. My friend Matthew Cossolotto’s The Joy of Public Speaking is such a book. I highly recommend this book to any speaker interested in exploring the art -- and the heart -- of authentic speaking.”Matthew Cossolotto’s Triad Empowerment SystemThe Joy of Public Speaking is the first book in Cossolotto's personal empowerment trilogy. Two additional books are coming soon: Harness Your HabitForce -- which highlights the seven habits of FAILURE and SUCCESS -- and Embrace Your Promise Power -- featuring an extensive foreword by Jack Canfield, co-creator of the Chicken Soup for the Soulseries.As Cossolotto elaborates: “I focus my books, coaching, and speaking programs on the tools needed for empowering mindset shifts. This approach applies to all three power tools in my Triad Empowerment System -- Habits / Speaking / Promises -- and my trilogy of books on these topics.”An enthusiastic and passionate speaker and coach, Cossolotto has shared his Personal Empowerment Programs (PEPTalks) with a wide range of domestic and international audiences, including corporations, associations, government agencies, conferences, schools, community groups, and nonprofits/NGOs.To book Matthew Cossolotto as a guest speaker, workshop leader, or speech coach, visit www.MatthewCossolotto.com The Joy of Public Speaking is available on Amazon books.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.