President Cyril Ramaphosa sends condolences to Rocklands Primary School and Laerskool Blyvooruitsig road incident

President Ramaphosa mourns passing of learners in road incident

President Cyril Ramaphosa is deeply saddened by the deaths of 12 learners from Rocklands Primary School and Laerskool Blyvooruitsig in Carletonville in a road incident in the Merafong City municipal area on Gauteng’s West Rand today, Wednesday, 10 July 2024.

President Ramaphosa offers his condolences to the families, friends, fellow learners and educators of the deceased children.

The President also wishes a speedy and full recovery to seven learners who suffered injuries in the incident that involved a scholar transport vehicle.

President Ramaphosa said: “The loss of such young lives at the start of a new school term touches all of us as a nation.

“We wish the affected families and school communities the best as they mourn the passing of children who have been deprived of fulfilling their potential and spending their lives with families and friends.

“This tragedy, which regretfully is not the first of its kind to confront us, demands that that we exercise our obligation to protect our children with the utmost care.”

