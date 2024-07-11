Minister Patricia de Lille responds on Cyber Crime allegations at Department of Public Works & Infrastructure

Response by Minister of Tourism, Patricia De Lille on Cyber Crime allegations at the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure

In response to the statement by the Minister of the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure (DPWI), Dean Macpherson, I hereby wish to state that I was the Minister of DPWI for just under 4 years, there were 2 other Ministers at DPWI during the 10-year period referred to in the new Minister's statement.

I will be meeting with Minister Macpherson next week and I will request a copy of the report for the period relevant to my time at DPWI. During my time, I was able to recover R 253 million related to leases where government was overcharged. I had an agreement with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), who seconded two SIU officials to help investigate all allegations in DPWI.

Once I have seen the report from Minister Macpherson, relevant to my period, I will then be able to respond fully. During my tenure at DPWI, wherever any irregularities and alleged corruption was uncovered, I acted swiftly to report matters to the Auditor General and the SIU.

