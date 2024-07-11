Premier Alan Winde provides update on severe weather lashing Western Cape

Premier provides update on severe weather lashing the Western Cape

Premier Alan Winde and several Western Cape Government (WCG) Ministers, along with other role players provided the latest update on measures the provincial government, disaster management agencies and other stakeholders have implemented to mitigate, as far as possible, the impact of a series of cold fronts that have been lashing large parts of the province since last weekend.

The WCG has been working closely with all affected municipalities, national departments, as well as Non-Government Organisations (NGOs), who have been working tirelessly to safeguard lives, and assist residents in need

“I am deeply grateful to our disaster management teams and role players who have worked very hard through difficult conditions. Your dedication to the residents of our province is appreciated,” Premier Winde emphasised.

Large parts of the province continued to receive significant amounts of rain yesterday. A Level 8 warning has been issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) for disruptive rain. This warning remains in place for tomorrow, 11 July 2024, for heavy rain, flooding, and mudslides, particularly in the Cape Town Metro, Drakenstein and Stellenbosch regions.

Strong winds are expected to persist over the interior regions and along the coastal areas of Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas over the next few days.

At the daily Joint Operations Centre (JOC) meeting, Colin Deiner, Chief Director of Disaster Management in the Western Cape, explained that over the next several days the centre will continue to monitor the situation closely. He stressed that a critical aspect of the overall response is to ensure all disaster officials and organisations are adequately resourced to keep up the good work they have been doing.

Around 4 000 structures have sustained damage across the Cape Town Metro, impacting 15 000 people. With the help of NGOs, 11 000 hot meals are being provided each day across Cape Town Metro to people affected by the weather.

The Western Cape Department of Social Development is coordinating humanitarian relief efforts for affected communities with partner NGOs like Gift of the Givers Foundation, The Warehouse Foundation, Ashraful Aid, Al-Imdaad Foundation, Islamic Relief SA, and the Community Chest of the Western Cape. The department will also provide psychosocial support where needed.

Rainfall

The JOC was activated on Friday last week ahead of the first cold front and brings together multiple stakeholders, among them the South African Weather Service (SAWS) which has recorded the following rainfall measurements over the past 24 hours:

61 millimetres for Paarl;

52.8 millimetres for Stellenbosch;

59 millimetres for Ceres;

57 millimetres for Wellington.

Many rivers are reaching full saturation levels and run-off could increase exponentially. This is being closely monitored by the Department of Water and Sanitation.

Dams

Many of the province’s dams are also rising rapidly:

Clanwilliam Dam is currently at 90,89%;

The Berg River Dam has increased to 104, 06%;

Theewaterskloof Dam is at 76%;

The Misverstand Dam has risen to 161%;

A controlled release of water from Wemmershoek Dam into the Berg River was carried out as a precautionary measure. This controlled release is necessary to reduce the risk of flooding downstream.

Electricity

Electricity faults are being reduced. However, 11 000 people are still without Eskom power in numerous areas, including Citrusdal, De Doorns and Touwsrivier. In Delft, around 1 500 Eskom customers are without electricity. The power utility is working hard to restore power.

Schools

More than 130 schools have reported infrastructure damage. A decision has been taken to close public schools in the Cape Town Metro, Cape Winelands, Overberg and parts of the West Coast. The Premier stated, “This was not an easy decision to make but our teams would rather be overly cautious. It is in the interests of learner and teacher safety that schools in these areas close for the day.”

For more information, please visit: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/news/schools-cape-town-metro-districts-cape-winelands-and-overberg-districts-and-parts-west-coast

Roads

Members of the public are urged to regularly visit the Western Cape Government’s website: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/ to see which roads have been affected by the severe weather.

The Premier appealed to the public to listen to road authorities, heed their advice and not to take unnecessary risks.

To view a recording of today’s briefing, visit: https://www.youtube.com/live/jGABoKBzvwg?si=5bxvuesVDVVHqn4Q

