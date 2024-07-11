Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni assures public of government's work on cyber security

Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni assures the public of government's work on cyber security

The State Security Agency (SSA) has been inundated with media enquiries due to a public statement of Minister Macpherson on the claims of R300 million rands allegedly siphoned off from the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure through cybercrime. On the 6th of May 2024, former Minister Sihle Zikalala issued a media statement that he has instituted a full forensic investigation through a multidisciplinary team, which includes the SSA.

This followed reports of illegal cyber activity affecting the financial systems of the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure. The investigation is still ongoing, and investigating teams were urged to work with speed to conclude their work without compromising the required thoroughness of the investigation.

It is, therefore, important for the Department to allow the investigation to be concluded without remarks that may jeopardise future criminal proceedings.

The SSA continues to provide support and advice to government departments on cybersecurity. The SSA is finalising a consolidated assessment on government's cybersecurity strengths and initiatives underway to address any weaknesses found in the system. The report once completed will be submitted to the National Security Council for further processing and direction.

For ease of reference, the Media Statement of 6 May 2024 issued by former Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Mr Zikalala can be found on the link below: https://www.gov.za/news/media-statements/minister-sihle-zikalala-ordersforensic-investigation-information-and