Minister Blade Nzimande deliver keynote address at NSTF Awards, 11 July

Minister Nzimande to deliver keynote address at the NSTF Awards, 11 July, Sandton

Later this evening, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof Blade Nzimande, will deliver the keynote address at the National Science and Technology Forum-South32 Awards.

The NSTF Awards recognise South Africa’s excellence in science, technology and innovation and this year’s awards will have a special focus on 4IR related interventions in South Africa.

Another important component of this year’s NSTF awards is the recognition of a group of special young people who excelled in physical science and mathematics in the National Senior Certificate (Grade 12) examinations of 2023, under the NSTF’s Brilliants Programme.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: Tonight (11 July, 2024)

Time: 18:00

Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg



Enquiries: Veli Mbele at 064 615 0644