National Security Capital Advisors acts as exclusive financial advisor on the sale of CyberCore Technologies, LLC

National Security Capital Advisors acts as exclusive financial advisor on the sale of CyberCore Technologies, LLCCOLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Security Capital Advisors LLC (“NSCA”) is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to CyberCore Technologies, LLC.. (“CyberCore”), a portfolio company of Moelis Capital Partners, on its recent sale to an undisclosed strategic technology company.
CyberCore is a technology services and solutions company that provides Secure Supply Chain (SSP), Enterprise Information Technology, and Mission and Cybersecurity Engineering services and solutions to the National Security Community. CyberCore has the advantage of fundamental diversity with unique capabilities including: ISO Supply Chain certifications, an Integration Lab with over 400+ mission systems built and delivered, Cyber and Malware testing capability, a 5,000 sq. ft. raised floor, SCIF for classified integration, and an accredited Secure Space.
Lieutenant General Guy C. Swan III, U.S. Army ( Ret.), a senior Executive Affiliate of NSCA, and an advisor on this transaction, has stated (August 2023):
“In an era of unprecedented and growing threats to commercial and government networks, CyberCore is at the forefront of providing secure supply chain, IT solutions, and mission services. With a solid track record of safeguarding our most sensitive national security organizations and missions, CyberCore is well positioned to grow rapidly to meet the needs of our nation’s warfighters and intelligence professionals.”
About National Security Capital Advisors
NSCA is a specialized merchant bank focused exclusively on working with companies that serve the National and Cyber Security markets. NSCA’s approach is unique in the government contracting investment banking market; we combine deep expertise in the National and Cyber Security markets, a team of investment bankers that has completed over 200 successful transactions, and a 200-member advisory network of former senior government officials and corporate executives that gives us unmatched market intelligence and access to potential buyers.
