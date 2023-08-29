MasterPeace Solutions Announces its New President and CEO-Elect
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Board of Directors of MasterPeace Solutions, Ltd. is pleased to announce that Joe Pacileo will succeed Drew Cohen as the Company's next President and Chief Executive Officer.
MasterPeace is a small but rapidly growing business focused on driving innovation via the development of solutions and products in concert with a world-class technology services organization in support of the Intelligence Community and CyberSecurity Community.
Joe Pacileo has had a long and successful career serving both public and private sector cybersecurity and National Security Missions applying new technologies to solve real-world issues. Before joining MasterPeace, Joe was the Senior Vice President at IronNet, Inc., where he led the global product delivery mission and critical commercial, defense industrial base, and government engagements. Joe’s public sector career began in military intelligence and culminated in leading Computer Network Exploitation and Computer Network Attack missions as a Colonel/06 assigned to NSA and US Cyber Command. After government service, Joe led cybersecurity support operations as the Vice President and General Manager at TASC Inc. (acquired by Engility Corp, acquired by SAIC), the Vice President of Cyber Operations at ManTech Int., and the Director of Access Enabling Technologies at Northrop Grumman Corp. Joe is also honored to serve as the President of the Fort Meade Alliance, an independent, non-profit community organization whose mission is to support Fort Meade.
Commenting on the appointment, MasterPeace Solutions’ Chairman of the Board, Stephen Horn, commented that "Today's announcement represents the culmination of a year-long President/CEO succession-planning process by our Board of Directors in response to Drew’s planned retirement. Drew has accomplished tremendous progress for the company as he shepherded the company through its transition from a technology services company to one that also provides innovative and compelling solutions and products that are having an increasing impact on our National Security.
“I am thrilled to welcome Joe to MasterPeace Solutions and believe he is up to the task of leading this highly innovative company into the future. We believe Joe 's experience, his employee first mentality, combined with strategic thinking and passion for growth, will ensure that MasterPeace Solutions maintains its culture of imagination and creativity while exploring new avenues of growth.”
The Company's current President and Chief Executive Officer, Drew Cohen added “Joe brings a wealth of relevant experience, an innovative spirit, and a people centric leadership approach that should serve MasterPeace well going forward. It has been a privilege to lead this creative company for the last 9 years. I am happy to transfer leadership of MasterPeace to someone as capable and accomplished as Joe. I look forward to seeing Joe and the team build on our foundation of innovation and create new paths for growth as they leverage and continue our investments in technology and employee experience. I’m also excited about the continued collaboration with Joe, Steve, and MasterPeace as I transition to a new phase in my career, and ongoing participation with MasterPeace technology spinouts."
Finally, Joe Pacileo commented, "MasterPeace Solutions represents a very unique and robust set of engineering opportunities, focused on leading-edge technology vectors, that can serve both public and private sectors. It’s truly an honor and a privilege to be joining such a highly capable and successful team.”
Joe Pacileo will assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer-elect on August 21, 2023, and will work with Drew Cohen through the end of December on a transition of duties. On January 1, 2024, Joe Pacileo will become the Company Chief Executive Officer. At that time, Drew Cohen will become the Chief Product Officer of Zuul, Inc. and AI Wingman, Inc. (both are MasterPeace Solutions’ technology spin-off companies).
