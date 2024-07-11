Bolton Law Announces Nomination for Houston Chronicle’s Best of the Best Award

The Woodlands, Texas – Bolton Law, a prominent family law firm in The Woodlands and Tomball, Texas, is excited to announce that it has been nominated for the Houston Chronicle’s Best of the Best award.

The Houston Chronicle’s Best of the Best award is a prestigious recognition that celebrates excellence in local businesses across various categories. The Best of the Best program, now in its 5th year, allows Houstonians to nominate and vote for their favorite businesses in over 150 categories. This year over 244,000 votes were received as part of the voting round. The family law firm’s nomination for the Best of the Best award underscores its commitment to providing exceptional legal services in divorce, child custody, child support, and alimony.

“At Bolton Law, we recognize that our strength lies in the roots we share with our community. Our dedication to serving the people of our area goes beyond the confines of the courtroom. We understand that every legal case we undertake has a broader impact on the neighborhood we all call home. We’re not just practicing law; we’re upholding the values of the community that has entrusted us with their legal needs,” said a spokesperson for Bolton Law.

Led by Ruby Bolton, a board-certified lawyer recognized as an elite family attorney, Bolton Law specializes in a wide range of family law matters including:

Divorce matters

Family and child issues

Prenuptial

Estate planning and probate

High-net divorce

Post-Judgment Modifications

Bolton Law’s nomination reflects the firm’s strong reputation in The Woodlands community and its dedication to resolving domestic disputes amicably, especially when children are involved.

Bolton Law’s approach to family law cases, which emphasizes a collaborative process while working tirelessly to achieve favorable client outcomes, aligns well with the spirit of the Best of the Best awards. The firm’s expertise in handling complex cases, including high net-worth divorces and gray divorces, likely contributed to its nomination.

As part of the Best of the Best program, Bolton Law will be recognized alongside other top businesses in the Houston area. This nomination not only highlights the firm’s excellence in family law but also provides an opportunity for increased visibility and community engagement.

The recognition from the Houston Chronicle’s Best of the Best program serves as a testament to Bolton Law’s commitment to treating clients like family and providing high-quality legal representation in family law matters. It reinforces the firm’s position as a trusted resource for those seeking experienced and compassionate legal counsel in The Woodlands and surrounding areas.

For individuals requiring legal assistance with family matters, contact a Bolton Law Family Law Attorney for expert guidance and support. The team is available 24/7 to handle inquiries.

Located in The Woodlands, TX, Bolton Law stands as a beacon of hope and resilience in family law. Led by Ruby Bolton, a board-certified family law attorney, who has a personal understanding of her client’s struggles, the firm specializes in offering comprehensive legal strategies and emotional support. Recognized for their integrity and advocacy, Bolton Law remains committed to empowering individuals through their most challenging times.

To learn more about Bolton Law and the nomination for Houston Chronicle's Best of the Best Award, please visit https://boltonlaw.com/.

