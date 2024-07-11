Close-Up Chris Magician Celebrates Reviving His Business Post-COVID With Innovative Solutions

Rugeley, United Kingdom – Close-Up Chris Magician, a close-up magician serving the United Kingdom, celebrates his magic business revival post-COVID. The innovative magician and savvy business owner implemented unique formats and packages which resulted in bookings that saved his business.

In an industry where interaction and personal connection are key, the COVID-19 pandemic struck a devastating blow to entertainers worldwide. For Chris, better known as Close-Up Chris, it brought his thriving close-up magic business to an unexpected halt. But with resilience, creativity, and a little magic, he turned things around.

Before the pandemic, Chris was the go-to wedding magician, London magician, Birmingham magician, corporate event and party magician across the UK. His unique blend of sleight of hand, pickpocketing, and mind-reading captivated audiences. However, when social gatherings were banned and events cancelled, Chris found himself in uncharted territory.

“Overnight, my calendar emptied,” Chris recalls. “It was a time of great uncertainty, not just for me but for everyone in the live entertainment industry.”

Refusing to let the situation defeat him, Chris began offering virtual magic shows, bringing his charismatic performances to living rooms through Zoom. However, he quickly realised his true strength lay in in-person interactions. Despite the challenges, these virtual shows became a lifeline, allowing Chris to maintain a connection with his audience and reach new ones globally.

Just as Chris started to rebuild his in-person events, the cost-of-living crisis hit, posing another significant challenge. To combat this, Chris created tailored experiences that fit within tighter budgets. He leveraged special promotions to incentivise bookings and turned to local community events and smaller gatherings, which were more feasible for clients during economic downturns. By being flexible and adaptable, he managed to keep his bookings steady.

As restrictions eased and people slowly returned to normalcy, Chris faced another challenge: rebuilding his in-person event business during the early stages of the country opening up. Being told to be two meters away from someone was a daunting thought, considering Chris’s speciality as a close-up magician.

Leveraging the connections he’d made through virtual shows, he offered hybrid performances, blending live and virtual elements to cater to varying comfort levels. This innovative approach helped him stand out in a crowded market.

To further set himself apart and cater to evolving client needs, Chris introduced some innovative formats and packages:

The Close-Up Corner: Dubbed the UK’s most unique magic format, this setup creates an intimate space where guests can experience magic up close and personal, ensuring every trick is seen from the best angle.

The Reaction Cam: A short montage capturing the amazing reactions of guests as they watch the magic unfold. This enhances the event experience and provides lasting memories.

Close-Up Chris’s journey from near business collapse to a successful comeback is nothing short of magical. Through innovation, determination, and a focus on value, he’s managed to keep the magic alive.

For corporate event organisers wanting to hire a magician or couples needing wedding entertainment, Close-Up Chris Magician encourages people to get in contact by filling out the form on the website.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/close-up-chris-magician-celebrates-reviving-his-business-post-covid-with-innovative-solutions/

Hi, I'm Chris – an industry expert with 20 years experience. I'm also unofficially the world's tallest magician, but don't let that sway you.

