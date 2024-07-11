RARE Consulting Solutions Revolutionizes Non-QM Lending with New Outsourcing Platform

Philadelphia, PA – Today marks a significant milestone in the mortgage industry as RARE Consulting Solutions (RARE CS), a premier business process outsourcing (BPO) firm, unveils a groundbreaking outsourcing platform designed specifically for Non-Qualified Mortgage (Non-QM) and private lenders. This platform is poised to transform the landscape of non-traditional lending by streamlining complex processes and enhancing operational efficiency and compliance.

Non-QM loans, which are crucial for entities such as LLCs, partnerships, and sole proprietors, as well as for real estate investors and small business owners, have long faced hurdles in the lending process due to their unique and diverse financial profiles. These loans are designed to help those who do not fit the strict criteria of conventional mortgages, providing a vital pathway to property ownership and investment opportunities.

Bryan Ziegenfuse, Manager at I Fund Cities, explains the importance of this innovation: “It is a customer-centric and technology-powered BPO firm that specializes in serving the Mortgage Industry and data/software-driven enterprises. The services are meticulously designed to optimize costs, ensure top-notch quality, and deliver prompt results. The platform is developed to specifically address the ever-evolving demands of the non-QM and private lending markets.”

The new platform leverages advanced technological solutions to streamline the non-QM loan process, enhancing transparency and efficiency for brokers and borrowers alike. It incorporates automated systems that replicate the more straightforward processes used in qualified mortgage (QM) lending, but with the necessary flexibility to accommodate the varied income types and credit histories typical of non-QM borrowers.

“The platform not only speeds up the loan qualification and approval processes but also enhances the ability to analyze a variety of income types and consider credit events not typically seen in QM lending,” Bryan Ziegenfuse added. “This kind of innovation is crucial for navigating the complexities of the non-QM lending market and for reshaping the future of mortgage lending with a stronger sense of purpose and efficiency.”

The introduction of such a specialized platform by RARE CS could significantly impact the non-QM lending landscape by providing more tailored and efficient lending solutions, potentially increasing the volume and accessibility of non-QM loans. This initiative reflects RARE CS’s commitment to fostering sustainable growth and driving economic growth by providing innovative and cost-effective solutions to businesses worldwide.

RARE CS is dedicated to transforming the global business landscape and establishing itself as a trusted partner that businesses turn to for strategic support and high-quality talent in optimizing their operations and achieving long-term success. This platform underscores their vision to build a better working world, where their knowledge and exceptional services contribute to the development of trust and confidence in the global economy and finance sectors.

