Spring Riot Launches Non-Toxic, Nature-Based Underwear and Essentials for Kids

A comfort-first children’s wellness brand creating breathable basics made with seaweed fiber, organic cotton, and TENCEL™ — designed for growing kids beyond the baby stage.

Los Angeles, CA — Spring Riot, a wellness-focused children’s apparel brand, is changing the way families think about everyday wear — especially what touches kids’ skin first. Founded by Leslie Berbit, a mom on a mission to find safe, natural underwear for her two sons, the brand offers breathable, toxin-free essentials made from nature’s purest fabrics — prioritizing comfort, wellness, and peace of mind.

“Underwear is the hardest thing to find — truly soft, simple, and safe. It’s what started this whole journey,” says Berbit. “I was surprised at how few quality, premium options existed for kids, so I decided to create the thing I needed.”

Better Basics, Starting with the Essentials

Spring Riot’s debut collection shines a spotlight on a category often overlooked in children’s clothing: underwear. The brand offers ultra-soft, plant-based briefs and boxer briefs designed for active kids with growing bodies. Each piece is made from locally sourced TENCEL™ — a breathable, hypoallergenic fiber made from sustainably sourced wood pulp, known for its softness and eco-friendly production process. The collection also features soft tees, loungewear, and basics crafted from seaweed fiber and organic cotton.

“Kids genuinely love the underwear,” says Berbit. “They notice the softness and comfort. And across our collection, from underwear to tees and loungewear, we include intentional details like interesting stitching and handmade embroidery to give our brand its unique personality.”

The skin, the body’s largest organ, absorbs whatever touches it — which is why Spring Riot is committed to using only the safest materials. Pediatricians are increasingly aware of how everyday exposure to synthetic fabrics and chemicals, including endocrine disruptors, can affect children’s hormone development. By choosing toxin-free, natural fabrics, Spring Riot helps reduce these risks.

Spring Riot’s fabrics are sourced from local and international farms with whom the brand maintains direct, transparent relationships. Low-impact dyes, regenerative crop handling, and traceable supply chains reflect the brand’s commitment to genuine sustainability — not just marketing claims.

Spring Riot is also actively working to eliminate all synthetic materials in its collections to become 100% microplastic-free, making clothes that are safer for our bodies, marine life, and the planet.

“Spring Riot is more than just clothing — it’s a promise of comfort and care for families. Our pieces are thoughtfully made to be healthy and safe. Parents can rest easy knowing their kids wear clothes that protect their delicate skin and bodies — and the planet too,” Berbit shares.

Experience the difference of natural kidswear designed with wellness in mind. Visit www.springriot.com to explore the collection.

About Spring Riot:

Founded by mom Leslie Berbit, Spring Riot is a children’s wellness clothing brand dedicated to creating non-toxic, nature-based underwear and essentials for kids beyond the baby years. Committed to comfort, health, and sustainability, Spring Riot uses the purest fabrics sourced from transparent, ethical suppliers. Learn more at www.springriot.com.

Media Contact:

Leslie Berbit

Founder, Spring Riot

Email: leslie@springriot.com

Phone: 917-363-5067

Website: https://www.springriot.com/

https://thenewsfront.com/spring-riot-launches-non-toxic-nature-based-underwear-and-essentials-for-kids/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.