State Funeral for World War II Veterans Names U.S. Congressman Sanford Bishop Winner of National George Marshall Award

Georgia Congressman Sanford Bishop and the National Board of State Funeral for War Veterans Congressman Sanford Bishop (D-GA) and Rabel McNutt, Founder State Funeral for War Veterans US Senators Amy Klobuchar and Mitch McConnell honor Col Ralph Puckett

Recognition for a Patriotic American who exemplifies the sacrifice, resilience, & service of the 16 million women and men who served in WWII and Korea

Congressman Sanford Bishop, Brent Casey, Morris Kahn and Scott Mexic have all done historic things for the World War II and Korean Veterans. These awards are long over due.” — James McCloughan, Medal of Honor Receipient, Vietnam

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- State Funeral for World War II Veterans Names U.S. Congressman Sanford Bishop 2024 Winner of National George Marshall Award

Recognition for a Patriotic American who exemplifies the sacrifice, resilience, & service of the 16 million women and men who served in our Armed Forces during World War II .

The State Funeral for War Veterans organization announced today that United States Congressman, the Honorable Sanford Bishop, (D-GA) will receive the 2024 National George Marshall Award. The honor recognizes a patriotic American who represents the sacrifice, resilience, and service of the women and men who served in our Armed Forces during World War II and the Korean War. Previous winners of the award include World War II Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams in 2020, Congressman Steve Scalise (R-LA) in 2019, World War II Medal of Honor recipient Charles Coolidge in 2021, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) in 2022, and Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA in 2023)

Mr. Brent Casey, grandson of World War II Medal of Honor Recipient “Woody” Williams, and the State Funeral for World War Veterans Chair in Kentucky said “It is wonderful that this national George Marshall award, that has been presented to two World War II Medal of Honor recipients in the past, would be presented to recognize Congressman Bishop.”

Five Star U.S. Army General George Marshall led the American military during World War II. British Prime Minister Winston Churchill called him “the organizer of the Allied Victory in the Second World War.” He was Army Chief of Staff from 1939 till 1945. Marshall later served as Secretary of State under President Truman, where he crafted the Marshall Plan for the economic recovery of Europe. General Marshall received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1953.

The presentation will take place at the National Infantry Museum in Columbus, Georgia on Saturday July 13, 2024 at 10 am. The press / media and public are invited to attend. The museum is located at 1775 Legacy Way #235, Columbus, GA 31903.

State Funeral for War Veterans National Board Member Scott B. Mexic presented the 2023 George Marshall Award to Senator Joni Ernst on May 1, 2024. She and Congressman Bishop worked hand in glove to obtain the right for the last Medal of Honor recipient from the Korean War, Col Ralph Puckett, to Lie in Honor in the Rotunda of the Capitol in Washington, DC on April 29, 2024.

The 2022 George Marshall Award was presented to United States Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) by the last Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, Hershel “Woody” Williams.

In 2021, United States Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) presented the George Marshall Award to Technical Sergeant Charles Coolidge, a Medal of Honor holder from World War II.

The 2020 George Marshall recipient went to last living Medal of Honor holder from World War II, Hershel “Woody” Williams, USMC, from West Virginia.

Congressman Scalise (R-LA) received the first State Funeral for War Veterans George Marshall Award at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans in 2019 from the Chairman of State Funeral for War Veterans, Lee William “Bill” McNutt.

Congressman Bishop has been a champion of the World War II and Korean War Veterans during his 31 years on Capitol Hill. His district contains Fort Moore (formerly Fort Benning). Fort Moore is the home to the United States Army Infantry School and the famous 75th Ranger Regiment.

Born in 1947, Congressman Bishop is a graduate of Morehouse College, and a Veteran of the United States Army. In Congress, he has been a member of the Blue Dog Democrats and the Congressional Black Caucus.

Congressman Bishop started meeting with the State Funeral for War Veterans leadership following the death of the Medal of Honor recipient from the Korean War, Mr. Hiroshi Miyamura, who served on the Board of the State Funeral for War Veterans organization. At this point it was clear the last Medal of Honor Hero from the Korean conflict would be his constituent and personal friend, Col Ralph Puckett. In total, 146 Americans received our nation’s highest military honor during the Korean War.

“The approximately 300,000 remaining veterans of the Korean War benefited from the two services honoring Col. Puckett in Washington on April 29, 2024,” said John Lally, the organization’s State Chairman in Georgia. “Senator Bishop loves the Georgia Veteran. He is man whom Veterans can count on nationwide.”

This effort is the brainchild of McNutt’s 10-year-old daughter, Rabel, a public- school student, in honor of her godfather, United States Army Staff Sergeant Walter Ehlers the oldest holder of the Congressional Medal of Honor when he died in 2014. He received the medal for his gallantry during The Battle for Normandy in France, June 1944.

Three additional awards will be presented on Saturday July 13, 2024 at the National Infantry Museum in Columbus. Morris Kahn of New Orleans will receive the 2023 Hershel Woody Williams Award. Mr. Brent Casey of Kentucky will receive the 2024 Caisson Award as the top National Volunteer. Mr. Scott B. Mexic of McLean, Virginia will receive the 2024 Hershel “Woody” Williams Award. The Hershel “Woody” Williams Award goes annually to the board member who has done the most to propel the mission of the organization forward during a given year.