Konica Minolta Introduces Next-generation, bizhub One i-Series Multifunctional Printers

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. ( Konica Minolta) is excited to announce the launch of the next generation of its award-winning bizhub i-Series multifunctional printers (MFP), the bizhub One i-Series. These new models are designed to enhance ease of use in today’s dynamic workplaces while addressing increasing security concerns with advanced firmware for enhanced protection against malicious activity.



Enhanced security

Recent findings from Quocirca's 2023 report , ‘The Print Security Landscape,’ reveal that only 11 percent of organizations with 250-499 employees and 27 percent with 500-999 employees feel fully confident in their print infrastructure security. The new bizhub One i-Series aims to improve this by providing increased visibility and comprehensive information on security matters, helping users remain vigilant and responsive.

One of the many standout features is the “Authentication Attack Detection” function, which blocks unauthorized access attempts from brute force attacks – an attack method growing by 160% annually. This function notifies IT administrators of such attempts, enabling them to take appropriate action promptly.

Organizations that select the optional embedded BitDefender protection benefit from additional security layers tailored for different user groups. BitDefender prevents malware from spreading to other networked devices and ensures the MFP does not become a conduit for data breaches. When a threat is detected, the anti-virus solution immediately alerts IT administrators with detailed information about the threat’s type and origin. Users can also view the current security status directly from the home screen.

Improved ease of use

Every model in the new bizhub One i-Series lineup features an improved, intuitive user interface. Users can now group applications into folders by theme or usage frequency – similar to smartphone organization – for quicker access. Additionally, frequently used functions that previously required installation via the Konica Minolta MarketPlace are now preinstalled, further enhancing user convenience.

The platform supports large file storage, sharing and collaboration both internally and with external partners, facilitating seamless communication and teamwork. Dedication to data and device security ensures businesses maintain necessary confidentiality. Additionally, Konica Minolta’s healthcare-enabled solution is perfect for patient onboarding, care transitions and document management, making it ideal for admissions, registration and administrative processes.

The new models simplify login processes for users of Microsoft Azure (Microsoft Entra ID) or Google Workspace, allowing single sign-on (SSO) access to files and folders. The “Automatic Media Detection” function, available optionally for A3 devices and standard on bizhub C451i, C551i, C651i, and C751i models, has also been improved. Utilizing ultrasonic and optical sensors, this function automatically detects the type of paper being used, ensuring a smooth paper feed for various media types.

Optional Cloud-Enabled Print, Fax, and Scan

In addition to enhanced security and usability, the new bizhub One i-Series models offer optional cloud-enabled print, fax and scan capabilities. These features allow users to print, fax and scan documents directly to and from the cloud, providing seamless integration with popular cloud storage services. This functionality ensures users can access and manage their documents from anywhere, promoting flexibility and efficiency in the modern workplace.

“Konica Minolta's range of new A3 and recently introduced A4 multifunction printers continue to evolve in anticipation of changing workstyles,” said Jason Dizzine, Vice President, Portfolio Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. “With our latest models, the bizhub One i-Series offers sophisticated features and services tailored to meet the needs of customers across various industries, sizes and business requirements, including those environments that require a combination of A3 and A4 products.”

Konica Minolta’s new bizhub One i-Series includes thirteen A3 devices: eight colour MFPs and five monochrome MFPs. More specifically:

A3 colour: bizhub C251i, bizhub C301i, bizhub C361i, bizhub C451i, bizhub C551i, bizhub C651i, bizhub C751i

A3 monochrome: bizhub 301i, bizhub 361i, bizhub 451i, bizhub 551i, bizhub 651i, bizhub 751i

