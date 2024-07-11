Real Estate Education Company Named Finalist in the Prestigious Home Staging Industry Awards
Local Real Estate Education Company Named Finalist in the Prestigious Home Staging Industry Awards
The Real Estate Staging Association® (RESA®) has announced Staged4more School of Home Staging as a Finalist in the prestigious Partner of the Year Category for the 2024 Home Staging Industry Awards. This recognition underscores Staged4more's significant impact and dedication to real estate staging industry excellence.
Staged4more's journey spans over 18 years, evolving from a local home staging company serving the San Francisco Bay Area to an internationally renowned educational institution for home stagers. The school has consistently demonstrated its commitment to elevating the industry through various initiatives, including:
- The widely acclaimed Home Staging Show podcast
- Comprehensive online educational courses
- Organizing the International Home Staging Awards
- Hosting StagerCon, a premier industry event
Founder Cindy Lin expressed her gratitude, stating, "Being named a finalist as a Partner to the Real Estate Staging Association is not just an honor, but a validation of our mission. At Staged4more, we've always focused on delivering practical, current home staging education that enables our students to excel immediately in their careers."
This nomination reflects Staged4more's unwavering dedication to providing high-quality, no-nonsense training that equips home stagers with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a competitive market. As the industry continues to evolve, Staged4more remains at the forefront, shaping the future of home staging education and practice.
“We would like to thank everyone for their participation in the awards process, without the support of our membership we would not be able to recognize so many well-deserving people in our industry. All of the finalists in all categories can be seen at www.HomeStagingIndustryAwards.com. All of the winners will be announced at RESACON during the awards premier July 26, 2024.” said, Shell Brodnax, CEO Real Estate Staging Association.
For more information about Staged4more School of Home Staging and its programs, visit www.staged4more.com.
About Staged4more School of Home Staging
Staged4more School of Home Staging (www.staged4more.com) is a leading online educational platform empowering aspiring and established home stagers. Founded by Cindy Lin, the school offers comprehensive professional training through various online courses, workshops, and events. Staged4more's flagship Professional Home Stager Certification Program provides in-depth, multi-month training with mentorship and accountability. The school takes a holistic approach to education, covering design skills, business management, profitability, and work-life balance. Staying current with industry trends, Staged4more regularly updates its curriculum and hosts "The Home Staging Show" podcast, sharing expert insights and practical tips. The school fosters a supportive community through its "Stagers' Adventure Club," offering monthly coaching calls, co-working sessions, and workshops. Staged4more is committed to providing the tools and knowledge necessary for thriving careers in the dynamic field of home staging.
About The Real Estate Staging Association®
The Real Estate Staging Association® (RESA®) is the trade association for professional real estate stagers and redesigners For more information on real estate staging and the convention visit www.RESAConvention.com. For more information about the awards please visit www.HomeStagingIndustryAwards.com. For more information about real estate staging, or to find a professional stager or redesigner call 800-201-8687 and speak with Shell Brodnax, or visit the RESA® Web site at www.RealEstateStagingAssociation.com
Cindy Lin
