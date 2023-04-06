Staged4more School of Home Staging announces transformative Italy Home Staging Business Mastery Retreats

A quote about from Founder Cindy Lin on why Staged4more created the Home Staging Business Mastery Retreat
This is a week-long immersive learning experience for home stagers who want to get out of the daily grind to strategize and develop their staging businesses.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Staged4more School of Home Staging
Staged4more School of Home Staging is excited to announce two upcoming Italy Home Staging Business Mastery Retreats, week-long intensives for working home stagers looking to take their home staging businesses to the next level. These transformative retreats will take place in September, with two locations to choose from — Florence or Tuscany countryside, providing the perfect backdrop for attendees to learn, connect, and be inspired.
Led by industry experts Cindy Lin, founder of Staged4more School of Home Staging and host of The Home Staging Show podcast, and Elaine Penhaul, owner of Lemon and Lime Interiors and creator of Stageflow App for Stagers, the Italy Home Staging Business Mastery Retreats offer a unique and in-depth learning experience for established home stagers looking to overcome plateaus and achieve growth.
Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in masterclasses, workshops, and group coaching sessions, as well as receive one-on-one coaching and feedback from both Cindy and Elaine. In addition, the retreats include a pasta-making workshop and time to explore Italy on your own, providing well-rounded and inspiring experiences for attendees.
"Our Italy Home Staging Business Mastery Retreats are designed to help established home stagers break out of the day-to-day grind to gain new perspectives, inspiration, and strategies for achieving growth in their businesses. Most staging business owners are stuck being the ‘Chief Everything Officer.’ We want to help them become true CEO of their staging businesses," said Cindy Lin.
"We are excited to offer two week-long retreats this year for stagers to learn from two highly sought-after and experienced staging business coaches presenting different home staging business models. During this immersive learning experience, stagers can connect, network and mastermind with like-minded home stagers from around the world, and experience the rich beauty, food, art, and culture of Italy."
Elaine Penhaul added, "From our experience in the industry in Europe and USA what we know is that the majority of stagers are very creative people and tend to focus on the creative side of the staging business which is great in the early stages. However, at some point, it's helpful to focus on the marketing, business strategy, and financial processes within the business so that in the longer term it is a business that can run with or without the input of the founder.
As a retreat coach, what we are hoping to do is to inspire founders of staging businesses to focus on great business strategy to ensure that their businesses are scaleable and profitable.”
Spaces for each Italy Home Staging Business Mastery Retreat are limited, and early registration is highly recommended. To learn more and register for the retreats, visit www.staged4more.com/retreat
