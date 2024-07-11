Press Releases

07/11/2024

Governor Lamont Statement on Child Advocate Sarah Eagan

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding the announcement made today that Connecticut Child Advocate Sarah Eagan is planning to step down from her position in September after eleven years of service in the role:

“Sarah has been an extraordinary advocate on behalf of Connecticut’s children and her service to the state has been nothing but exceptional. During her tenure, she has always put the needs of children and their welfare first, and her advocacy has made a positive difference in establishing the appropriate policies and procedures to ensure that the rights of children and their best interests are always a top priority in Connecticut. I am grateful for the dedicated service Sarah has provided to Connecticut and I wish her nothing but the best in her next endeavors.”

As required under state statutes, the Office of the Child Advocate’s advisory committee, which consists of seven members appointed by bipartisan legislative leaders and the governor, will soon begin the process of considering nominees to serve as a successor to Sarah Eagan. The advisory committee is responsible for providing the governor with a list of recommended candidates for the position, and the governor must then select one of those recommended candidates for appointment to the role.