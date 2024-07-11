New Law Changing Child Care Employment Requirements Begins Thursday

July 11, 2024 – State laws governing required education and training for individuals working in licensed or approved child care centers in South Carolina will change today, July 11, 2024, after Governor Henry McMaster recently signed Bill S. 862, authored by State Senator Katrina Shealy of Lexington County.

"One of the biggest issues we face in South Carolina is the shortage of child care professionals and keeping these centers open and in service to children and families in our state while parents are working," says DSS State Director Michael Leach. "Legislation like S.862, requested by DSS after hearing repeated concerns from providers and their struggles to hire child care professionals, will increase access to high-quality child care."

Starting July 11, any child care professional employed in a licensed or approved child care program after June 30, 1994, must have one of the following education requirements:

High school diploma

High school equivalency credential recognized by the State Board of Education

Certificate of Completion

SC High School Employability Credential

Additionally, the new law requires that new hires must also complete 15 hours of health and safety training and be directly supervised by a staff person for at least 30 days and until the health and safety training is completed, with the supervisor having at least a year's experience as a caregiver and the new hire is in compliance with SC Code 63-13-40 relating to required federal and state background checks.

Existing child care professionals employed at a licensed or registered child care program as of July 1, 1994, must also comply with the education requirements and have at least six months experience as a caregiver in a licensed or registered child care program. They are exempt from the service provider training within 30 days of beginning employment.

At the beginning of the 2025 Calendar Year, regular approval, regular license, and renewal licenses for public child care centers, group child care homes, private child care centers, and licensed family child care homes will occur every three years instead of every two years.

