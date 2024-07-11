Submit Release
MDC event on July 23 will focus on family fishing

ROLLA, Mo. – Fishing can be a great family activity that provides connections with the outdoors and memories that will last a lifetime.

Families wanting to enjoy an evening of fishing should plan to attend the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) family fishing event July 23 at Little Prairie Conservation Area in Phelps County. The event, which will be from 6-8 p.m. will be at William E. Towell Lake, which is located on the Little Prairie Conservation Area. People can register for this event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/199156

Fishing poles and lures will be provided at the July 23 event. Anyone can participate in this event, but it is designed for families. MDC Conservation Education Assistant Lance Lewis and MDC staff will be available throughout the event to provide assistance and instruction to families who are new to fishing. Little Prairie Conservation Area is located at 12600 Prairie Lake Road approximately five miles east of Rolla. Anglers between the ages of 16 and 64 will need a permit to fish.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. People who have questions about the event or need directions how to get there can contact Lewis at Lance.Lewis@mdc.mo.gov.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

