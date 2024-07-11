BNCL Announces Federal Lawsuit Over Police Shooting of Autistic Teen Ryan Gainer
BNCL announces federal lawsuit in Ryan Gainer police shooting case. Press conference on July 11 to discuss details.
The motto of law enforcement has never been 'comply and survive.' Instead, it has long been 'To protect and serve.”BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
— DeWitt Lacy
Contact:
DeWitt Lacy, Partner
Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy (BNCL)
Phone: (415) 378-9953
Email: dewitt@bncllaw.com
Press Conference Invitation: BNCL to Announce Federal Lawsuit in Police Shooting of Ryan Gainer
Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy (BNCL), a prominent law firm dedicated to justice and civil rights, invites members of the press to a Press Conference regarding the tragic police shooting of 15-year-old Ryan Gainer. The conference will be held on July 11, 2024, at 11:00 AM PST at the firm's Beverly Hills office at 9701 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1000, Beverly Hills, CA 90212. John Burris, a founding partner of the firm, will also be in attendance.
Event Details:
Date: July 11, 2024
Time: 11:00 AM PST
Location: 9701 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1000, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Purpose of the Press Conference:
DeWitt Lacy, Partner at BNCL, will address the filing of a federal lawsuit (Case 5:24-cv-01438) under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Civil Rights Acts on behalf of Ryan Gainer's surviving family members. This lawsuit follows an earlier state-level claim against the County of San Bernardino, where a San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy fatally shot Ryan Gainer during a mental health crisis Ryan was suffering.
Background on the Case:
On March 9, 2024, in Apple Valley, California, Ryan Gainer, a 15-year-old autistic teen, was shot and killed by a San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy. The incident began with a family dispute over chores, leading to a mental health crisis for Ryan. Despite a follow-up call indicating Ryan had calmed down, deputies arrived and, within moments, fatally shot Ryan as he exited the house holding a gardening tool. This event has raised significant concerns about the handling of mental health crises by law enforcement, particularly involving vulnerable individuals.
According to the new Federal complaint, the deputies' actions were excessive and unjustified, demonstrating a blatant disregard for Ryan's disability and the family's pleas for help. The lawsuit also details the mistreatment of Ryan's family members, who were restrained, threatened, and denied the ability to provide aid to Ryan as he lay dying. It accuses the deputies of violating the family's constitutional rights under the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments, the Americans with Disabilities Act, and other state laws. The family seeks compensatory and punitive damages, along with reforms to prevent similar tragedies in the future.
Statement from BNCL:
"The motto of law enforcement has never been 'comply and survive.' Instead, it has long been 'To protect and serve.' Our most vulnerable population requires law enforcement to act as responsible professionals rather than as laypersons with training. Ryan needed understanding and patience, not hasty actions that ultimately cost him his life," said DeWitt Lacy.
John Burris says, "The tragedy of Ryan Gainer is that he should be alive today if the sheriff dispatcher had communicated to the deputies that the family had called and said the matter was under control and that their services were no longer needed. However, we suspect the deputy sheriffs never got dispatched. The department's conduct is reprehensible."
Invitation to the Press:
The press conference will allow media representatives to gain insights into the lawsuit and the broader implications for law enforcement practices involving individuals with mental health challenges. Press members are encouraged to attend and participate in the Q&A session following the presentation.
About Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy (BNCL):
BNCL is a leading law firm committed to civil rights and justice. The firm has a track record of advocating for victims of injustice and holding institutions accountable for their actions.
LINK TO CLAIM, VIDEO & PHOTOGRAPHS BNCL Law Firm - Burris, Nisenbaum, Curry & Lacy
Case 5:24-cv-01438 Filed 07/10/24
For more information or to schedule interviews:
Attorney of Record: DeWitt Lacy at (415) 378-9953 or dewitt@bncllaw.com
Media Contact: Lee House Keeper at (415) 654-9141 or NewsService@aol.com
Note to Editors:
High-resolution images and additional background materials are available upon request.
DeWitt Lacy
Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy
+1 4156549142
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok