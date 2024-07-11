Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House Emphasize the Importance of Security Installation in Certain Environments
Security is a critical component of artwork installation that often goes unnoticed until it's too late.”DALLAS, TX, US, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH), leaders in the integration of art into various environments, are emphasizing the importance of security in artwork installations.
With a deep understanding of where security hardware is essential and where it is not, HAC & QAH ensure that art installations are not only visually appealing but also secure and appropriate for their settings.
The Importance of Security in Artwork Installation
Art installations, particularly in public or high-traffic areas, require a thoughtful approach to security. This ensures the artwork's longevity and protection from theft or damage. HAC & QAH specialize in integrating the necessary security measures into their installations without compromising the integrity or aesthetic quality of the artwork.
• Security Expertise: HAC & QAH possess extensive knowledge about the various types of security hardware suitable for different art mediums and environments. This expertise allows them to provide effective security solutions that blend seamlessly with the artistic presentation.
• Customized Security Approaches: Understanding that not all artworks require the same level of security, HAC & QAH tailor their security implementations based on the specific needs and risks associated with each piece and its location.
A Commitment to Secure and Aesthetic Art Solutions
"Security is a critical component of artwork installation that often goes unnoticed until it's too late," said Sara Beth Joyner, President of HAC & QAH. "Our approach ensures that each piece of art we install is as secure as it is beautiful, providing peace of mind for our clients and safeguarding their investment."
Mercedes Burton, Director of Design at HAC & QAH, added, "We balance aesthetic considerations with practical necessities. Our installations are designed to be enjoyed without the constant worry of security risks, thanks to our strategic use of security hardware."
About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH)
Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.
They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as: artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, large scale murals and graphics, wayfinding signage, dimensional lettering, donor recognition signage, digital signage, patient communication boards, and more.
Contact Information:
Sara Beth Joyner, EDAC
President
214-773-1298
S.Joyner@HealthcareArtConsulting.com
S.Joyner@QualityArtHouse.com
Mercedes Burton, EDAC
Director of Design
972-730-6622
MercedesBurton@HealthcareArtConsulting.com
MercedesBurton@QualityArtHouse.com
