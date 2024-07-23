Armen Living is inviting guests to beat the heat at their Summer Serenade Event in Vegas
Our trade showrooms have proven to reach a significantly wider audience while highlighting our indoor and outdoor collections, to the design and trade community and to dealers all across the country.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contemporary lifestyle brand Armen Living is excited to welcome guests to their newly expanded Vegas showroom by hosting a special, “This is Living - Summer Serenade'' event on Monday, July 29 from 11 am to 1 pm in World Market Center, Bldg B, Floor 7, Space B-762 during the Las Vegas Market (July 28-Aug 01, 2024).
During the market Armen Living will debut 100’s of new introductions with a heavy focus on new bar, dining, living and lounge collections for indoor and outdoor furniture and the event hospitality will help attendees to ‘beat the desert heat’ while indulging in specialty cocktails and mimosas, delicious brunch style bites, and a make your own ice cream sundaes bar.
Kevin Kevonian, President of Armen Living shared, “Each market, our team works to bring innovative designs to the marketplace. For years, smaller showrooms limited the amount of products and categories we were able to display. With the expansion of our Vegas location, we are now able to showcase never before shown categories, including Leather Sofas, Motion Upholstery, and Bedroom Furniture and even more Indoor Dining and Bar styles than ever before. This expansion has finally made it possible to feature all of our product categories in one location and have room to host design community events.”
Since tripling the size of their Vegas showroom in January 2024 to almost 10,000 square feet, Armen Living has seen a significant growth in new accounts, as they debuted never before show categories. Kevonian added “Showcasing new categories at our trade showrooms has helped our company to continue to expand and diversify with new and existing customers.”
Armen Living’s new products showing at Las Vegas Market include Leather Upholstery, Motion Chairs and Sofas, Bedroom and Office Furniture, Accent and Occasional Collections, 18 new indoor Dining sets, 5 new outdoor Dining sets, and more than 65 Barstools for indoor and outdoor living.
Armen Living, which used to only display barstools and outdoor furniture in their trade showrooms in Vegas and High Point, has elevated their product assortment on display to showcase new categories which has further helped to entice and reach new buyers. The new showroom B762 also allows for better traffic flow with a gallery-style shopping experience, which has increased their brand awareness and how customers viewed their collections.
Shauna Snyder, Armen Living’s Director of Product Development commented, “I am looking forward to meeting with Armen Living’s customers and their sales reps during the Summer Markets. It's an exciting opportunity to be working alongside their team to design and develop incredible products. I also can’t wait to experience their showroom environments and to see their visual merchandising in action.” Snyder, who recently joined Armen Living in May reports to President, Kevin Kevonian, and will lead their product development team.
Kevonian added, “Our trade showrooms have proven to reach a significantly wider audience while showcasing our newest indoor and outdoor collections, to the design and trade community and to dealers all across the country.”
Armen Living’s lifestyle collections boast more than 2500 products and more than 300 SKU's in the Outdoor Division alone. Renowned for their original designs that include outdoor collections for dining, bar, living, occasional, and lounge furniture, and that are available in a wide range of design styles and in a variety of sizes. The 2024 outdoor collection launch will include styles from small outdoor patio sets to grand resort-style statement pieces - all designed with quality craftsmanship, durable outdoor materials, high performance outdoor fabrics and without breaking your budget. Additionally, Armen Living is announcing their End of Season Closeouts will be available for sale during the Vegas Market with an extra 25% off for a limited time and no minumum order.
Armen Living’s National Sales Manager, Reb Nicholson, who manages key accounts in the U.S, Canada and Mexico and is leading their brands sales strategies and business development commented, “Since we opened new showrooms in Atlanta and Vegas in January we have seen a huge increase in the sales, and the number of existing customers who are buying our newest collections has also increased. Our sales team has also seen a wide range of multi-line dealers, and specialty retailers establishing new accounts, who appreciate our diverse selection of furniture that offers a wide selection of styles and price points.” Nicholson, who is also responsible for hiring, training, and supervising Armen Living’s independent furniture reps, offers new and existing buyers customized showroom tours and sales appointments. For more info and to book an appointment contact Reb Nicholson, by email.
Armen Living Trade Showrooms:
-Atlanta AmericasMart, Building 1, 6th Floor, Space A-2, 240 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303.
-North Carolina IHFC - 7th Floor / Hamilton Wing H-721 210 E. Commerce Ave High Point, NC 27260.
-Las Vegas World Market Center, Building B, 7th Floor, Space B-762, 495 S. Grand Central Pkwy Las Vegas, NV 89106.
About
Armen Living is the Quintessential Modern-day Furniture Designer and Manufacturer, providing a fully integrated supply chain solution from the product design drawing board and manufacturing process to distribution throughout the USA and worldwide markets. With flexibility and speed to market, Armen Living exceeds client expectations at every level of interaction. Armen Living not only delivers sensational products but also offers extraordinarily powerful reliability and capability only limited by the imagination. Our client relationships are fully supported and sustained by a stellar name, legendary history, and enduring reputation. Continuity of brand both in terms of exceptional quality and an outstanding commitment to customer-centered business practices ensures optimal profit opportunities.
For those in the hospitality industry, Armen Living is also pleased to extend our full contract capabilities to effectively and efficiently meet all of your needs with characteristic attention to detail. Building upon its legendary 40-year company history, the groundbreaking Armen Living line represents a refreshingly innovative creative collaboration with top designers in the industry. The result is a uniquely modern collection gorgeously enhanced by sophisticated retro aesthetics. Armenliving.com
