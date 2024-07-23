Certified Automotive Honored with 2024 Best of South Carolina Award
TAYLORS, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certified Automotive, a trusted name in vehicle inspection and repair, proudly announces its recent recognition as a winner of a 2024 Best of South Carolina Award. This esteemed accolade, driven by the votes of loyal customers and highlighted by the Best of South Carolina Awards and guidetosouthcarolina.com, celebrates the shop’s unwavering commitment to excellence.
Certified Automotive has established itself as a cornerstone of the Taylors community, known for its meticulous vehicle care and exceptional customer service. The award is a testament to the dedication of the shop’s skilled technicians and their ability to earn the trust of their clients.
The owner of Certified Automotive, whose vision has guided the shop to this prestigious honor, shared, “We pride ourselves on our commitment to providing top-notch inspection and repair services for your vehicle. Just like regular health check-ups for your body, your vehicle needs periodic inspections and repairs to ensure its optimum performance and longevity.”
Customers of Certified Automotive appreciate not only the quality of the work but also the transparency and guidance they receive throughout the repair process. For many, automotive jargon can be daunting. However, the team at Certified Automotive ensures every customer feels informed and confident about the services their vehicle receives. From routine maintenance like oil changes and wheel alignments to more complex repairs such as engine and transmission work, the shop is a beacon of reliability in the community.
The comprehensive range of services offered by Certified Automotive, including computer diagnostics, alternator repairs, and AC fixes, provides customers with a one-stop solution for all their automotive needs. This holistic approach not only saves time but also builds lasting relationships based on trust and satisfaction.
Winning the 2024 Best of South Carolina Award highlights Certified Automotive’s story of dedication, skill, and a customer-first philosophy. This recognition underscores the impact of their work and the trust they have earned within the community.
“Our journey is far from over,” the owner added. “With every repair and every satisfied customer, Certified Automotive continues to drive forward, committed to maintaining the highest standards of service. Trust us to keep your vehicle running smoothly and safely, so you can hit the road with confidence.”
For more information Click Here.
www.certifiedautomotivesc.com
Location: 4371 Wade Hampton BLVD
Taylors, SC 29687
Certified Automotive
+1 864-244-9525
