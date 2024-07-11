Synergyne ART Analytics Inc. and Cybera Revolutionize Fertility Treatment with AI-Driven Matris™ Test Advancements
We’re proud of the remarkable progress made through our collaboration with Cybera. The improvements in efficiency, scalability, and market readiness have exceeded our expectations.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synergyne ART Analytics Inc. and Cybera’s Applied Data Science Lab are thrilled to share the successful outcomes of their collaboration focused on advancing the Matris™ test, a revolutionary non-invasive endometrial receptivity test. This partnership has leveraged artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) technologies to enhance the effectiveness and accessibility of the Matris™ test, resulting in significant milestones that promise to revolutionize fertility treatment within the medical technology (MedTech) industry.
“Synergyne ART Analytics Inc. is proud of the remarkable progress made through our collaboration with Cybera’s Applied Data Science Lab,” said Steve Rowley, Vice President of Synergyne ART Analytics Inc. “The improvements in efficiency, scalability, and market readiness have exceeded our expectations. We are excited to bring these advancements to the LATAM market and to continue working with esteemed partners like HOMU Health Ventures to further expand our impact.”
Matris™ by Synergyne ART Analytics Inc. remains the only non-invasive endometrial receptivity test taken prior to embryo transfer available on the market. By leveraging ultrasound images during preparation for embryo transfer, Matris™ analyzes and assesses endometrial quality, playing a crucial role in successful transfers. The integration of AI/ML technology has not only sped up the analysis process but also enhanced its scalability for global marketability.
Major Outcomes:
-Increased Efficiency in Scoring Process: Integrating AI/ML into Matris™ has streamlined the endometrial receptivity scoring process. This enhancement has reduced the time required for analysis, enabling faster clinical decision-making and improved patient outcomes.
-Accelerated Commercialization: The advancements achieved through this partnership have positioned Matris™ for rapid commercialization. The technology will soon be available in the Latin American (LATAM) market, expanding its reach and global impact on fertility clinics and patients.
-Enhanced Appeal to Partners and Investors: The progress made in integrating AI/ML into Matris™ has made the technology more attractive to potential partners and investors. Notably, HOMU Health Ventures has shown significant interest, recognizing the potential of Matris™ to transform fertility treatment.
-Improved Scalability Through Automation: Another major outcome is the initiation of automation processes to improve the scalability of our operations. This advancement will enable us to make the Matris™ test more broadly accessible, reaching a larger number of clinics and patients.
“Cybera has been at the forefront of helping companies in Alberta adopt data science best practices,” stated Dr. Byron Chu, Cybera’s Applied Data Science Lab Project Manager. “Our collaboration with Synergyne ART Analytics Inc. has been a testament to the power of AI/ML in transforming medical technology. We are proud of the social impact this partnership has had, particularly in improving the lives of those facing fertility challenges.”
The partnership between Synergyne ART Analytics Inc. and Cybera’s Applied Data Science Lab represents a significant leap forward in fertility treatment and AI/ML technology within MedTech. This collaboration underscores the potential for innovative technologies to positively impact millions of lives.
To learn more about Matris™, visit matrisART.com
To learn more about Cybera, visit cybera.ca
About Matris™ by Synergyne ART Analytics Inc.
Matris™ is the only non-invasive diagnostic tool designed to assess endometrial receptivity. It analyzes endometrial health, optimizes embryo potential before a transfer, and improves overall outcomes. With over 30 years of science behind it, Matris™ is based on proprietary technology developed and used in studies with world-leading research facilities.
About Cybera Applied Data Science Lab
Cybera is Alberta’s not-for-profit organization responsible for driving economic growth through the use of digital technology. Our core role is to oversee the development and operations of Alberta’s cyberinfrastructure — the advanced system of networks and computers that keep government, educators, not-for-profits, and entrepreneurs at the forefront of technological change. The Applied Data Science Lab provides support for small-to-medium-sized businesses and startups looking to adopt data science and machine learning practices.
