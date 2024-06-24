TRIO Fertility Welcomes Renowned Fertility Specialist Dr. Hananel E.G. Holzer MD, FRCSC, REI to Esteemed Medical Team
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRIO Fertility, Toronto’s foremost fertility clinic, is thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Hananel E. G. Holzer MD, FRCSC, REI, a distinguished expert in reproductive endocrinology and infertility, to our esteemed team of specialists. Dr. Holzer’s arrival further solidifies TRIO Fertility’s commitment to providing our patients unparalleled fertility care and innovative reproductive solutions.
Dr. Hananel Holzer brings extensive experience in reproductive endocrinology and infertility. He has held prestigious leadership positions, such as Medical Director of the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Reproductive Centre and Director of the Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Division at McGill University in Montreal. Additionally, Dr. Holzer was the Director of the REI and IVF Departments and Associate Director of the Division of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Hadassah Medical Organization in Israel. He has also been instrumental in developing fertility-related projects worldwide, particularly in Central Europe.
“We are incredibly excited to welcome Dr. Holzer to the TRIO Fertility family,” said TRIO’s CEO Nicole Condon. “Dr. Holzer’s expertise and dedication to patient care align perfectly with our clinic’s mission to provide the highest standard of fertility treatment. Our patients will greatly benefit from Dr. Holzer’s vast knowledge and compassionate approach.”
This exciting addition to the TRIO Fertility team comes on the heels of the clinic winning the prestigious Fertility Matters Canada (FMC) Compassion & Care Award, recognizing TRIO’s exceptional commitment to providing compassionate and individualized patient care.
For more information about TRIO Fertility and its commitment to compassionate care, please visit triofertility.com.
ABOUT TRIO FERTILITY
At TRIO, we continuously grow to bring our patients the country's top fertility minds, science, and technologies. Our award-winning in-house medical team is the largest in Canada. With more than 40 years in practice and over 100,000 patient cases, we have one of the highest pregnancy success rates in the country. Our senior partners are among the founding physicians in fertility medicine in Canada, while our newest doctors are at the forefront of innovation in reproductive technology. Visit triofertility.com for more information.
TRIO Fertility
email us here
TRIO Fertility
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube