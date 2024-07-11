What does the general election result mean for British politics?

It’s not even a week since the British electorate voted to hand power back to Labour. Keir Starmer now leads a government with a huge majority. Rishi Sunak is still – just – leading a massively reduced Conservative opposition. The Liberal Democrats have reclaimed their status as parliament’s third largest party. The SNP had a terrible night. Reform has established a foothold in Westminster too.

British politics has been turned on its head. So what does it mean for how this country is governed? Is this a significant shift or a short-term protest? What do Keir Starmer’s first appointments tell us about what he wants from his ministers? What actually happens next in parliament? And just how hard will it be for Labour to achieve its aims and policy priorities?

Plus: The elections in France: what just happened and what happens next?

