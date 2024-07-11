Discover best practices for email marketing teams with Stripo's 'Teamwork Inspiration' guide
Stripo launches the 'Teamwork Inspiration' guide, offering best practices and insights to optimize email marketing workflows and team efficiency.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stripo, a leading email design platform, announces its "Teamwork inspiration" guide, which offers best practices and insights into email production workflow. This guide provides best practices and insights for building effective email marketing teams, finding out how processes work in other teams, and speeding up email production workflow for enterprises, SaaS projects, product companies, and agencies.
This guide will help you:
- Learn from the team-building experience of different companies to optimize your processes
- Reduce time at each stage of email production
- Avoid the multiplication of tasks, processes, and team roles
- Build an email marketing team from scratch
- Find out why something in your email production workflow is not working as you like
- Understand what to expect from the email marketing team
There are entire teams behind successful email marketing strategies. In various companies, three to seven individuals may collaborate on creating a single email. The team structure for email production typically varies based on the company and the type of email. According to the Litmus 2023 State of Emails Workflows Report, the email production cycle is one week for 21% of email marketing teams, but 62% of email marketing teams take two weeks or more to build an email.
Stripo connected with multiple companies and agencies (Forbes, Chelsea FC, Kyivstar Tech, Lyreco, etc.) to gain insight from various perspectives, including enterprises, eCommerce businesses, product companies, and SaaS projects. These companies all have email marketing teams. Digital and email marketing agencies elaborated on their processes for delivering email production services to clients.
Who will benefit from this guide?
- This guide is for those who already have experience in team-building and want to learn from others' experiences to optimize their processes.
- It is also suitable for individuals with no experience in building an email marketing team, who aim to understand best practices and use examples.
- If you have already established email production processes but are encountering difficulties, this guide can also provide insights.
- Furthermore, if you are planning to collaborate with an email team and want to understand how processes work and what to expect from email marketing, this guide is for you.
CEO Dmytro Kudrenko remarks, "We are excited to introduce the 'Teamwork Inspiration' guide, which reflects our commitment to empowering email marketing teams to optimize their processes and work more efficiently. By learning from the experiences of diverse companies and integrating best practices, this guide aims to help teams build a streamlined, effective email production workflow. At Stripo, we believe that collaboration and continuous improvement are the keys to driving innovation in email marketing."
The guide is available for download on Stripo’s website.
About Stripo
Stripo is an all-in-one email design platform with over 1 million users worldwide. We enable our clients to build emails of any complexity really fast and push them to their marketing automation system with just 1 click. Integrated with 80+ ESPs/CRMs and offers 1500+ ready-to-use templates.
Contact Information
For further inquiries, please get in touch with Oleksandra Khlystova at oleksandra.khlystova@stripo.email
Oleksandra Khlystova
Stripo Inc
+1 415-940-7047
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other