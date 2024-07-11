ROAD CLOSURE: VT Rt 100 Moretown

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 100 from the intersection with VT Route 100B near Ward Hill in Moretown is shut down due to bridge being closed. Additionally, VT Route 100B Northbound from the intersection with VT Route 100 is shut down due to it being washed out.

Motorists should seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

