ROAD CLOSURE: VT Rt 100 Moretown
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 100 from the intersection with VT Route 100B near Ward Hill in Moretown is shut down due to bridge being closed. Additionally, VT Route 100B Northbound from the intersection with VT Route 100 is shut down due to it being washed out.
Motorists should seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
