Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,951 in the last 365 days.

ROAD CLOSURE: VT Rt 100 Moretown

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Berlin Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

VT Route 100 from the intersection with VT Route 100B near Ward Hill in Moretown is shut down due to bridge being closed. Additionally, VT Route 100B Northbound from the intersection with VT Route 100 is shut down due to it being washed out. 

  

Motorists should seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

Benjamin Dubuque

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Williston PSAP

3294 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173

 

You just read:

ROAD CLOSURE: VT Rt 100 Moretown

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more