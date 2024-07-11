Aludecor Powers Eldeco's Ultra-Modern Office Hub with Sustainable Architectural Excellence
Aludecor partners with Eldeco Group for an eco-friendly building in Rai Pithoragarh, featuring Aludecor's premium materials & a design by DFI Architects.KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With sustainability at the forefront of modern construction, Aludecor, a prominent figure in the metal composite panel industry, is excited to announce its major involvement in the Eldeco Group's innovative new-age building. Designed by the acclaimed DFI Architects, this state-of-the-art structure is located in Rai Pithoragarh and spans over 3 acres of prime land acquired from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the only land parcel available in South Delhi for office development.
The Eldeco Center is ideally positioned at the heart of Delhi, with excellent connectivity via roads and metro networks. Offering views of the historic Qutub Minar amidst lush greenery, this unique location inspired a design that seamlessly integrates accessibility with scenic beauty.
Central to the project's success are the premium materials supplied by Aludecor, including their composite panels, HPL, and solid zinc panels. These materials not only contribute to the building's aesthetic appeal but also align with Aludecor's commitment to sustainability and innovation. The canopy, made from zinc, combined with ACP cladding in a grey brush finish, ensures an elegant and cohesive appearance. Each level of the building features distinct colours, breaking away from traditional monotone designs.
Harish, the project architect from DFI Architects, shared insights into the design philosophy behind the Eldeco Center. "The plot's unique diagonal shape inspired a welcoming cove-like structure, with a sun-blocking verandah ensuring comfortable access without direct sunlight. The use of mushroom-cut Jodhpur stones in a 75 cm thickness adds a natural and robust look, drawing inspiration from the historic Rai Pithoragarh," he said.
The solid zinc used in the canopy of the Eldeco Center is a standout feature, showcasing the benefits of using zinc in cladding. Zinc is renowned for its durability and sustainability, with a lifespan of over 100 years. Its self-healing properties allow it to maintain its aesthetic appeal over time, as it develops a protective patina that resists corrosion and repairs minor scratches. This makes zinc an excellent choice for creating buildings that are both sustainable and visually striking. The use of zinc in the Eldeco Center not only enhances the building's longevity but also aligns with modern architectural trends that prioritize environmental responsibility without compromising on design.
As one of the iconic structures in the region, the architect spoke highly about the reason for choosing Aludecor in his project. Timely delivery and exceptional product quality were crucial in maintaining the project schedule and budget, and Aludecor excelled in these areas. The outstanding quality of Aludecor's products, characterized by excellent colour pigments and durability, played a significant role in the project's success. The clean edges of the panels enhanced the overall finish, and the Aludecor team provided exceptional support during installation. This project is a testament to the long-standing partnership built on trust and consistent performance.
Aludecor is the first ACP manufacturer in India to secure the prestigious NABL Accreditation for its R&D Lab. This recognition underscores the company's commitment to constant innovation, making it a trusted choice for architects across the country. Esteemed architects like Harish choose Aludecor products for their projects, a silent yet powerful testament to the brand's worth.
As a brand dedicated to supporting a sustainable tomorrow, Aludecor continues to lead the way in the cladding industry. The use of their products in projects like the Eldeco Center highlights their focus on contributing to the well-being of mother earth and future generations through innovative and environmentally friendly solutions.
Looking ahead, Harish predicts a rise in the popularity of materials like zinc and copper, known for their self-healing properties and durability. These metals are ideal for creating green buildings that retain their charm and functionality for decades, aligning perfectly with Aludecor's vision for sustainable construction.
Aludecor remains committed to delivering top-quality, sustainable products that meet the evolving needs of modern architecture. As the Eldeco Center prepares to open its doors, it stands as a beacon of what can be achieved through the synergy of visionary design and exceptional materials.
For more information about Aludecor and their range of products, please contact 1800 102 0407 (toll-free)or visit aludecor.com.
