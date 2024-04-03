Aludecor Becomes India's First ACP Manufacturer to Attain NABL Accreditation for FR Lab
EINPresswire.com/ -- Aludecor, India’s most trusted name in the domain of Metal Composite Panels, proudly announces its achievement of the prestigious National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL, under the Quality Council of India, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India) accreditation for its FR Research and Development (R&D) lab. This milestone solidifies Aludecor's resolute commitment to quality, innovation, and safety in the manufacturing of Fire Retardant (FR) ACPs, marking them as the first and only ACP manufacturer in the country to receive such an honour. The demand for sustainable building materials is rising amongst the architectural community. Being the nation's first NABL-accredited manufacturer of ACP sheets is truly a significant achievement for Aludecor.
Founded around 22 years ago with a vision to provide nothing but the best to their customers, Aludecor embarked on a journey fuelled by dreams, dedication, and a fervent desire to make a difference in the cladding industry. Recognizing the urgent need to address fire safety concerns plaguing the existing urban built environment, the company dedicated significant resources to develop FR ACPs that could effectively halt the spread of fire and smoke, thus providing the necessary time for escape during emergencies.
"We are thrilled to announce that our efforts have borne fruit with the prestigious NABL accreditation for our R&D lab," said Chairman & Managing Director of Aludecor Lamination Pvt. Ltd, Mr. Ashok Kumar Bhaiya. "This achievement is more than just a milestone; it is a beacon of hope, a symbol of our commitment to excellence, and a testament to the power of dreams. For Aludecor is not just the first, but the only ACP manufacturer in the country to receive this honour—a distinction that fills me with immense pride," he said.
He continued by saying that "...there was one thing that weighed heavily on my heart: the devastating fire incidents plaguing the humankind. Each casualty was not just a statistic; it was a profound loss—a reminder of the urgency of our mission. Driven by a deep-seated desire to protect lives, we fortified our R&D department, dedicating separate resources and talent to the pursuit of creating fire retardant material (FR ACPs) that could halt the spread of fire & smoke, providing precious time for escape. It was a labour of love, born from a fervent belief that we could make a difference, that we could save lives,"
NABL evaluates laboratories across India to assess their service quality and uniformity in test outcomes. Aludecor's FR R&D lab underwent rigorous scrutiny, showcasing their commitment to maintaining severe quality control procedures and utilizing top-of-the-line automated technologies and testing equipment to ensure consistently repeatable and authentic results.
Every firewall range of sheet and fire-retardant material produced at Aludecor's manufacturing facility exceeds expectations, underscoring their dedication to promoting health, safety, and sustainability in every aspect of their operations. The NABL Accreditation seals the fact that Aludecor is the most quality-conscious and premium ACP sheet manufacturer in India.
"As we celebrate this momentous occasion, let us remember that our journey does not end here," Mr. Bhaiya added. "It is a continuous evolution, a commitment to constant innovation, and a pledge to always strive for excellence. Together, let us continue to push boundaries, break barriers, and build a safer, brighter future for all."
Aludecor and its management extended heartfelt gratitude to their R&D team and every member of their organization who contributed to this remarkable achievement. For more information about Aludecor and its innovative products, visit www.aludecor.com.
About Aludecor:
Aludecor is a leading and largest manufacturer of Metal Composite Panels in India, committed to delivering superior quality architectural solutions through constant innovation. With a relentless focus on research and development, Aludecor continuously strives to push boundaries and set new industry standards, ensuring a safer and brighter future for all.
Shreya Goswami
