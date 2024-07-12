Submit Release
Next-Gen 4K Monitors from INNOCN with Improved Color Accuracy are Exclusive to Amazon Prime Day

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The INNOCN 32" Mini LED 4K UHD Monitor and the INNOCN 27" 4K Laptop USB C Monitors are two state-of-the-art 4K monitors that are sure to enhance your gaming and computer experiences. INNOCN is a major innovator in display technology.

The INNOCN 32" Mini LED 4K UHD Monitor offers the highest level of visual clarity with its stunning 3840 x 2160 resolution, crisp details, and vibrant colors that redefine immersive gaming and multimedia enjoyment. With a fast refresh rate of 144 Hz and a response time of 1ms, gamers will enjoy the fluidity and responsiveness that elevate gameplay to a new level. This monitor's IPS panel ensures wide viewing angles and HDR1000 support for vivid contrast and brightness, making it ideal for professional users and content creators who demand the highest level of color accuracy and visual fidelity. Its versatile connectivity with USB Type-C and HDMI 2.1 and USB Type-C connections ensures ergonomic compatibility with modern devices.

In terms of performance and portability, the INNOCN 27 Inch 4K Laptop USB C Monitor is a great option for anyone looking for a flexible and lightweight 4K display solution. With its vivid 3840 x 2160 resolution IPS panel and support for HDR400, this monitor guarantees excellent visuals and accurate color reproduction that are ideal for multimedia consumption and creative work. It is the perfect partner for work and pleasure because to its USB Type-C, DisplayPort, and HDMI connectivity choices, which let users to connect to laptops, PCs, and other devices with ease. In addition, an adjustable stand that accommodates different viewing preferences and integrated speakers improve convenience and comfort.

Customers may take advantage of a special discounted price of $219.99 during Amazon Prime Day, which is 37% less than the typical price of $349.99. Use the code 27C1UD4KM on the Prime Day price to receive an extra 5% discount. This unique opportunity to improve your workflow with the INNOCN 27 Inch 4K Laptop USB C Monitor is available just from Monday, July 16 to Tuesday, July 17.

Product Link:
27C1U-D: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B6PCXZ79
32M2V: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CC9G5CPH

About INNOCN:
INNOCN is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of display technology, delivering innovative solutions that enhance user experiences in gaming, professional computing, and beyond.

Media Contact:

Manufacturer's Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited (INNOCN)
Manufacturer's Official Website: https://www.innocn.com
Manufacturer's Email Address: marketing@innocn.com

Pearl Li
HONGKONG LIANHE INNOVATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
+86 135 2886 6386
email us here
