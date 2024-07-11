IAM cooperates with Guangzhou Zoo to conserve white-cheeked gibbons

MACAU, July 11 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) continues to keep its close cooperation with Guangzhou Zoo, and will send the white-cheeked gibbon kept in Seac Pai Van Park to Guangzhou zoo this month, as well as participating in the conservation of national rare wildlife and promoting the protection, reproduction and sustainable development of these species. The white-cheeked gibbon is currently undergoing quarantine, and the keepers are closely observing its conditions.

White-cheeked gibbons are classified as national first-class protected animals and listed under Appendix I of the “Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora” (CITES). They primarily live in the wild in groups, feeding on tender leaves, buds and fruits. The white-cheeked gibbon kept in Seac Pai Van Park was abandoned there in 1995 and is affectionately known as “Blackie” in the community due to its black fur.

Over the years, IAM has maintained close contact and cooperation with animal breeding institutions in the Mainland and surrounding regions, enhancing animal care technique and participating in species conservation cooperation etc. According to observations and research analysis by the mainland animal expert team, “Blackie” has excellent genes, which is of great significance to the protection of the national population of white-cheeked gibbons. Through active negotiations and following health checks and quarantine procedures, the “Blackie” relocation plan to Guangzhou Zoo is scheduled for this month, where “Blackie” will be included in the conservation of national rare wildlife and will live with its counterparts.

IAM and experts from Guangzhou Zoo will continue to observe the adaptation and physical condition of “Blackie” in its new environment and promote the conservation and development of the white-cheeked gibbons.