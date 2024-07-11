IAM to remove two trees at risk of collapse

MACAU, July 11 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has arranged for the removal of two trees at risk of collapse to be carried out in July. The two trees include one Chinese Hackberry tree in Praça de Luís de Camões and one Batavia Cinnamon tree in Avenida de Sidónio Pais. IAM advises the public to follow the on-site instructions and refrain from entering the enclosed area during the work period to avoid accidents.

The tree maintenance staff of IAM found holes and signs of decay in the tree base of a Chinese Hackberry tree in Praça de Luís de Camões during their inspections last year. To lower the risk of tree collapse, they have carried out large-scale pruning work on that tree and continued to monitor its health condition. However, the results of a follow-up check on the tree conducted with instruments this year showed that the decay has continued and the risk of collapse has increased. In addition, a Batavia Cinnamon tree in Avenida de Sidónio Pais, which has been infected with brown root rot disease and has previously undergone pruning and maintenance work, has continued to show weakened growth and its tree crown has shrunk and wilted during re-inspection. To ensure public safety, removal of the two mentioned trees at risk of collapse has been arranged. As the Chinese Hackberry tree in Praça de Luís de Camões is located near a bus stop, part of the bus stop will be occupied and used during the work period. The public are advised to pay attention to the temporary traffic arrangements of the Transport Bureau.

IAM calls on the public to cherish precious tree resources together and contact IAM through “IAM Connect” or call the Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676 if they find any abnormalities in trees or if they have any enquiries.