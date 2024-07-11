Extension of the registration period for the “Music Camp” integrated in the 1st Macao International Children’s Arts Festival

MACAU, July 11 - In order to broaden the musical horizons of local young music students, the “Music Camp” integrated in the 1st Macao International Children’s Arts Festival, jointly organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and Wynn Resorts (Macau), S.A., and produced by the Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, will be held from 16 to 21 August. In order to facilitate the applications by the public, the registration deadline was extended to 6pm on 19 July (local time). Successful applicants will receive an email notification on or before 1 August.

The Grammy award-winning international violin master, Joshua Bell, and various string musicians from the Academy of St Martin in the Fields chamber orchestra were invited to come to Macao to serve as special instructors for the “Music Camp”. Participants will receive one-on-one instrument lessons and a Master Class given by string musicians from the Academy of St Martin in the Fields chamber orchestra. A string orchestra will be formed, in which the participants will rehearse with Joshua Bell and string musicians of the Academy of St Martin in the Fields orchestra, and will perform with the latter at the achievement presentation concert on the last day of the “Music Camp”. Among them, the outstanding violin participants will have an opportunity to perform the solo part of Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins with Joshua Bell. Moreover, the “Music Camp” will also include cultural tours, allowing participants to visit Macao World Heritage sites, testimonies of the integration of Chinese and Western cultures and to learn more about the history and culture of Macao.

A total of 40 places are available for the “Music Camp” and registration is now open to local and foreign youngsters, born between 2006 and 2016, who are learning string instruments. When registering, interested parties must submit the duly filled registration form and a valid link of a presentation video of the candidate performing the selection piece, before 6pm on 19 July (local time). Successful applicants will receive an email notification on or before 1 August.

Admission fee for the “Music Camp” is MOP10,000. Successful applicants who hold a Macao Permanent or Non-permanent Resident Identity Card can enjoy a discounted admission fee of MOP2,000.

For enquiries, please send an email to MICAFmusiccamp@moc.com.mo. For more information about the “Music Camp” and the selection video requirements, please refer to the “1st Macao International Children’s Arts Festival - Music Camp” webpage at www.om-macau.org/micaf-musiccamp.