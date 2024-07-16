Looper Insights Expands Media Placement Value Suite with $MPV and pMPV
EINPresswire.com/ -- Looper Insights, the leading end-to-end SaaS analytics and insights solution in the Media & Entertainment industry, is excited to announce the launch of two new proprietary metrics: $MPV (Dollar MPV) and pMPV (Performance MPV). These metrics build upon the foundational Media Placement Value (MPV™), a currency that quantifies media exposure and drives strategic transactions and planning across the industry.
Since its inception, Looper Insights has been at the forefront of measuring Share of Voice (SoV) for content and titles on Connected TV (CTV) platforms. Recognizing the limitations of SoV, in 2020, after aggregating deep industry data and forming partnerships with major studios and streamers, Looper Insights launched MPV™, which revolutionized the industry by quantifying the impact of media exposure across CTV devices.
MPV™ has evolved beyond a standard metric; it is now a widely accepted currency that fuels media planning and transactional decisions among the world’s leading streamers, Hollywood studios, and broadcasters. Building on this success, $MPV and pMPV have been introduced to add further depth and precision. $MPV quantifies the monetary value of media exposure, translating consumer proximity into precise currency-based metrics. pMPV estimates impressions or views based on Cost Per Thousand (CPM) values, offering predictive insights into performance.
These new metrics enable businesses to generate detailed reports, benchmark performance globally, and optimize media strategies. By leveraging $MPV and pMPV, streamers and platforms can make more informed decisions, replicating successful tactics and enhancing their promotional campaigns.
“We developed MPV™ to give the entertainment industry a weighted Share of Voice to focus on what drives viewership," stated Lucas Bertrand, Founder and CEO of Looper Insights. "With the introduction of $MPV and pMPV, we're providing even more depth and precision. These metrics not only quantify the monetary value of media exposure but also evaluate and help predict performance, enabling our clients to optimize their strategies and maximize ROI across mobile, CTV, streaming services, consoles, and MVPD devices."
Looper Insights remains committed to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the entertainment industry. The launch of $MPV and pMPV in the US and UK, followed by 23 other countries that Looper already tracks, underscores our dedication to delivering advanced tools that enhance the value of digital real estate on CTV platforms.
For more information about $MPV and pMPV, visit www.looperinsights.com or contact the team at hello@looperinsights.com.
About Looper Insights
Established in 2017 by Lucas Bertrand and Nelly Voukaki, Looper Insights uses advanced technology to provide actionable insights for media companies and entertainment providers. The company helps businesses optimize their content strategy across multiple platforms, supported by a comprehensive data analysis framework. Looper Insights remains committed to enhancing the strategic capabilities of its clients in the digital age.
For more information, visit www.looperinsights.com.
