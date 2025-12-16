Looper Insights Thanksgiving Report Reveals Which Sports and Streaming Events Dominated CTV During the Holiday Week

Looper Insights - Thanksgiving 2025 - Report

LONNDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Looper Insights, the leading CTV merchandising analytics platform, today released a new report, Thanksgiving 2025: From NBA to NFL – Who Won Streaming?, which examines connected TV visibility, platform merchandising and on-screen placement performance across top live sports and holiday entertainment during one of the most competitive viewing weeks of the year.Thanksgiving remains a critical window for viewer engagement, with streaming services, studios, and sports leagues competing aggressively for visibility across major CTV platforms. The new Looper analysis reveals which content earned the most visibility based on Looper Insights Media Placement Value (MPV™) framework, which platforms delivered the highest promotional lift, and how league matchups and seasonal tentpoles performed across CTV devices.“Thanksgiving week has become an annual streaming battleground, and visibility is now the defining advantage,” said Francesca Pezzoli, VP of Marketing at Looper Insights. “This report shows how live sports continue to dominate on CTV, and how device-specific merchandising determines which live events break through when audiences are paying the most attention.”Key Findings of the Report:- NFL dominates Thanksgiving again: NFL matchups continued to attract premium space across CTV interfaces, with the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys game promotions earning two of the three most valuable placements.- NBA delivers its strongest Thanksgiving audience in years: NBA matchups averaged 2.19M viewers, marking the league’s best Thanksgiving-week performance since 2018 and signaling rising holiday momentum on Prime Video, Peacock and ESPN.- UEFA expands US visibility: Paramount+ maintained consistent Champions League visibility across Roku, Samsung and Xumo, illustrating a growing holiday foothold for European club competitions in the US streaming landscape.- Black Friday is now a CTV acquisition engine: Black Friday discount-led and bundle promotions for services including Disney+ and Hulu on Roku; STARZ on Fire TV; and Paramount+ on Vizio TV; achieved the highest visibility using premium placements and price messaging to capture high-intent audiences.With live sports, tentpole premieres, and subscription offers all fighting for placement during Thanksgiving week, the difference between discovery and obscurity increasingly comes down to device strategy, platform prioritization, and placement type, not just audience interest or creative execution. To learn more, download the Thanksgiving 2025: From NBA to NFL – Who Won Streaming? report here. About Looper InsightsLooper Insights is the CTV merchandising analytics platform trusted by the world's leading studios, streamers, broadcasters, and regulators, including Amazon Prime Video, Disney, TNT, NBCU, ITVX and Ofcom. We track how and where content appears across hundreds of connected TV devices in more than 25 countries, transforming visibility into measurable performance through our proprietary MPV™ (Media Placement Value) framework. From blockbuster launches to live sports, Looper helps marketing, content, and operations teams see what's promoted, prove what works, and act on it, all in real-time.Looper Insights Media Placement Value (MPV™)The company’s proprietary MPV™ framework has become the industry standard for understanding and valuing visibility across the CTV ecosystem. MPV™ (Media Placement Value), measures how visible a title, service, or event is across the streaming user interface; $MPV™ (Dollar Media Placement Value), assigns a dollar value to each placement, estimating the cost to reach an audience based on its location, size, and platform value; and pMPV™ (Performance Media Placement Value), estimates the impressions generated by that visibility to help teams predict audience exposure and campaign performance. Together, MPV™, $MPV™, and pMPV™ deliver a transparent measure of discoverability allowing studios, streamers, broadcasters, and rights-holders to forecast return on investment (ROI), benchmark competitive presence, and optimize for the placements that deliver the greatest commercial impact.Media Contact:Tracy Akselrud, Looper Insights, +1 3107091560, tracy.akselrud@looperinsights.com, https://looperinsights.com/

